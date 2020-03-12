Yang Chow Fried Rice

Use chopsticks or a fork to beat the eggs with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper in a medium bowl until stripey and blended, but not uniformly yellow. Heat the oil in a well-seasoned wok, large cast iron skillet or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, swirl the wok to evenly coat the bottom and sides, then pour in the eggs. Swirl the wok again to coat the oiled part with egg, then immediately stir with the chopsticks to scramble the eggs until they’re set halfway and still pretty runny, about 20 seconds. Immediately slide the eggs back into their bowl.