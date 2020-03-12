Kam Yen Jan Chinese-style sausage is my favorite for this dish and can be found in Chinese supermarkets, online and in some Costco stores. You can substitute char siu or any other cured or roasted sweetened pork, ranging from maple bacon to breakfast sausage. Leftover rice works best here, as the grains need to be cold and dry to fry properly. If you’re dying to make this dish right away and don’t have any, prepare rice, then spread it on a large baking sheet in a thin layer and refrigerate it until cool.
Yang Chow Fried Rice
Use chopsticks or a fork to beat the eggs with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper in a medium bowl until stripey and blended, but not uniformly yellow. Heat the oil in a well-seasoned wok, large cast iron skillet or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, swirl the wok to evenly coat the bottom and sides, then pour in the eggs. Swirl the wok again to coat the oiled part with egg, then immediately stir with the chopsticks to scramble the eggs until they’re set halfway and still pretty runny, about 20 seconds. Immediately slide the eggs back into their bowl.
Reduce the heat to medium and add the sausage. Cook, stirring often, until the fat renders and the meat is browned and crisped, two to three minutes. Add the scallions, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until bright green and aromatic, one to two minutes.
Use your hands to crumble the rice into the wok, separating the grains. Cook, stirring, until heated through, one to two minutes. Return the eggs to the wok and cook, stirring, until the unset eggs set around the rice, the set eggs break up and everything is steaming, one to two minutes.
Immediately transfer to a serving dish and top with the lettuce. Serve right away with more lettuce on the side if you’d like.