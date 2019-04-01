Santa Margarita wins second straight national high school hockey title

The Santa Margarita High School Eagles, who are part of the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League, won their second straight high school national championship when they defeated Edina (Minn.), 4-1, in the championship game in Strongsville, Ohio.
Joshua Hyden recorded a hat trick and goaltender Brandon Yamasaki made 25 saves for the Eagles, who won their third championship in school history. They previously won in 2013.
The Ducks High School Hockey League was launched in 2008 with one team and has since grown to 49 teams. Its alumni have gone on to play in NCAA programs, American Collegiate Hockey Assn. schools, and in junior leagues throughout North America.
Former Ducks and Kings forward Craig Johnson coached the Eagles to their title, with former Ducks Jason Marshall and Ladislav Kohn as assistants. Kaelin Groon, a former Santa Margarita player, also was an assistant coach. “We are very proud of the kids and the way they played,” Johnson said in a statement. “They faced a lot of adversity this year after losing so many key players from last year’s team. They found a way to work through it, and persevered. We found a way to come out on top.”