Santa Margarita wins second straight national high school hockey title

Former Ducks and Kings forward Craig Johnson coached the Eagles to their title, with former Ducks Jason Marshall and Ladislav Kohn as assistants. Kaelin Groon, a former Santa Margarita player, also was an assistant coach. “We are very proud of the kids and the way they played,” Johnson said in a statement. “They faced a lot of adversity this year after losing so many key players from last year’s team. They found a way to work through it, and persevered. We found a way to come out on top.”