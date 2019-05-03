Dylan Dennis delivers game-winning, two-run double for Mira Costa

Dennis lined the two-run double down the left-field line. Karros was going on the pitch and scored from first base for the go-ahead run. Players came out of the dugout to celebrate. With one swing, a certain defeat would soon turn into a certain victory, because standout senior pitcher Jared Karros would throw the seventh. Karros had a one-two-three inning to send Mira Costa into a second-round game at home against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Tuesday.