High school basketball season closes much like it did last season, with plenty of drama

Stanley stepped up to a different level in the final month with his versatility. He became more than a great dunker. Scotty Pippen Jr. played his role as distributor from the point guard position. A healthy Terren Frank gave the Trailblazers additional firepower. Christian Koloko’s shot blocking and rebounding keyed the defense. KJ Martin was fabulous, making 24 of 32 shots from the field in his final two games.