Look for these three junior pitchers to be top draft picks next spring

Jones and Rajcic can throw curveballs and sliders that look unhittable at times besides throwing fastballs in the mid-90s. Their changeups are also outstanding. Gordon is the left-hander among the group. He didn’t pitch last season because of an elbow injury that required surgery. His comeback this season has been fabulous. His changeup might be the best of all, and his velocity has continued to rise as the season has progressed.