Sections across California look for ways to increase revenue as playoff ticket sales decline

The Southern Section has cut expenses trying to make up for the loss in ticket revenue and is taking more action. It plans to increase the dues paid by schools for each sport they participate in by $15 next school school year and $10 the following year. The Southern Section has had the cheapest dues in the state. The section is also raising fees that media pay to broadcast games on the Internet and TV, something that has been gaining in popularity and could be one of the reasons for the decline in attendance.