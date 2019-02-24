The Times' high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last rank)
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-0) Easton tournament champions. (1)
2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1) Swept top teams in San Jose. (3)
3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (4-1) Josh Hahn had big weekend. (4)
4. CYPRESS (5-0) Cameron Repetti off to great start. (19)
5. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (5-0) Monarchs winning close games. (24)
6. JSERRA (4-1) Face Huntington Beach on Tuesday. (5)
7. AYALA (6-1) Rico Figueroa is eight for 17. (12)
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-1) Lucas Gordon is back pitching. (7)
9. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (3-1) Play at Dana Hills on Wednesday. (13)
10. LA MIRADA (4-3) Darius Perry starting to flex his muscles. (6)
11. CORONA (4-1) Open Big VIII League this week. (14)
12. YUCAIPA (4-1) Let’s see who can beat Tyler Heaton. (12)
13. ARCADIA (4-0) Won Inland Valley tournament title. (NR)
14. ETIWANDA (3-1) Play Gardena Serra on Tuesday. (16)
15. CORONA SANTIAGO (3-2) at Norco on Tuesday. (NR)
16. BIRMINGHAM (3-2) Patriots need to regroup this week. (9)
17. BECKMAN (5-2) Pacific Coast League play begins on Friday. (10)
18. REDONDO (4-1) Face Torrance on Friday. (20)
19. SERVITE (6-2) at Los Alamitos on Wednesday. (15)
20. SIMI VALLEY (4-2) Face Royal on Wednesday. (17)
21. BISHOP AMAT (3-3) Del Rey League begins. (8)
22. FOOTHILL (3-2) Kyle Ashworth has seven hits. (NR)
23. GREAT OAK (2-0-1) Zach Arnold is four for 10. (NR)
24. HART (4-2) Kendall Thomas is batting .417. (NR)
25. ALHAMBRA (6-0) Junior Diego Moran is 10 for 12. (NR)