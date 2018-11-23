Top high school football games on Saturday

Upland was considered a cinch to win last season’s title but was stunned in the semifinals by a last-second interception returned for a touchdown. The Highlanders have stayed focused behind junior quarterback Evan Rowe and running back Cameron Davis, who is close to surpassing 2,000 yards rushing. Rancho Verde has been hampered by injuries but keeps finding ways to win. The best player is two-sport standout Jaxen Turner, who could be playing some quarterback in this finale. The pick: Upland.