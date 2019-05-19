Christian Grubb wins two sprints at Southern Section Masters Meet

One of the most highly anticipated events of the day was the boys’ 1,600 and it didn’t disappoint, as UCLA-bound Peter Herold of San Juan Capistrano JSerra used a late kick to beat state leader Noah Hubbard of Arroyo by 61-hundredths of a second in 4:11.99. National leader Nico Young from Newbury Park won the 3,200 in 8:56.46 and state leader Kai Wingo of Valencia won the 800 in 1:54.87.