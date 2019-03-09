Stephanie Okowi leads Oakland Tech past Northview for Divisoin IV girls' basketball state title

They handled taller post players before, but the Covina Northview Vikings couldn’t control Stephanie Okowi.
Okowi, a 6-foot junior forward from Oakland Tech High School, scored 16 points and had a record 24 rebounds in leading her squad to a 55-27 victory over Northview on Saturday at Golden 1 Center for the Division IV state girls’ basketball championship. The rebounding total set the new Division IV state title game record and is just one off of the state record shared by three players in three other divisions. The old Division IV record of 21 had stood since 1996.
“That girl is a beast,” Northview coach Danny Silva said of Okowi, who also had a game-high seven blocked shots. “We knew she was going to get rebounds and all that stuff, but, man ...”
Northview was paced by Adrine Garcia and Gabby Valdez, who had 11 and nine points, respectively. But the Vikings were held to just eight made baskets and 22% shooting from the field (8-for-36). They were outrebounded 53-29.
Oakland Tech went on an 11-2 run to start the game and that led to an 18-6 first-quarter deficit for the Vikings. They never climbed to within 10 points the rest of the way. Oakland Tech kept firing from behind the grey NBA three-point line, and why not? They made four three-pointers despite shooting almost four feet behind the high school stripe.
“We’ve been down like that before this season against teams like Pasadena and Dominquez,” Silva said. “But this team. Wow. They were a lot better.”
Northview graduates two starters in Rivera and guard Annie Holie-Phung. Garcia and Valdez return for their senior seasons and Tyra Martinez will be a junior.
Valdez said the experience in the state’s capital was valuable and will fuel her and the Vikings’ offseason efforts.
“I wanted to soak all of this in,” Valdez said. “I know that we have to work even harder.”