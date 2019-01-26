Fairfax claims early edge in battle of City's best with 50-48 win over Westchester

The game brought out two of the greatest players in City Section history. Watching from the Westchester bleachers was Dwayne Polee, the City player of the year from Manual Arts. His son, Dwayne Jr., plays for the Comets. On the Fairfax side was City Section Hall of Famer John Williams, the City player of the year from Crenshaw. His son, Daylen, plays for the Lions. The crowd surely would have enjoyed the two playing a game of H-O-R-S-E. … Halftime was marred by a near-fight among Westchester students.