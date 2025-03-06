Prep basketball roundup: It’s a Westchester vs. Chatsworth rematch on Saturday

It’s rematch time in high school basketball. On Thursday night in the Southern California regionals, Chatsworth and Westchester each won their Division II quarterfinal games, setting up a rematch of the City Section Open Division final and another meeting between Alijah Arenas and Tajh Ariza.

“I’ve got something for Tajh,” Arenas said after scoring 38 points in an 80-59 win over Francis Parker.

The game will be played Saturday night at a site to be announced. Chatsworth lost to Westchester in the City final.

Westchester got a scare before prevailing in overtime over Cleveland 71-63. Ty Ingram scored 20 points and Ariza had 17 points.

Arenas scored almost all of his baskets on layups. He also performed well on defense, holding Tavid Johnson, who was averaging 26.5 points per game entering Thursday, to seven points. Amon Andrews made nine threes and scored 31 points for Francis Parker.

The City Section continues to perform well in the state playoffs.

Granada Hills 55, Fairfax 44: The Highlanders advanced in Division IV. Julius Washington scored 16 points.

Sun Valley Poly 75, Bernstein 51: The Parrots moved to the Division IV semifinals and will host Granada Hills on Saturday.

Riverside Poly 68, St. Augustine 67: A winning shot by Chris Holland at the buzzer sent Poly into the Southern Section Division II semifinals. Holland scored 30 points.

Redondo Union 91, Los Alamitos 63: Brayden Miner scored 20 points, Hudson Mayes had 19 points and Chris Sanders had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a Division I quarterfinal game.

Sierra Canyon 78, Santa Barbara 45: Bryce Cofield had 18 points and Maximo Adams 17 points as the Trailblazers advanced to a Division I semifinal against JSerra.

JSerra 79, Carlsbad 54: The Lions received 25 points from Brannon Martinsen and 20 points from BJ Davis-Ray in the Division I win.

Mira Costa 44, Torrey Pines 39: The Mustangs advanced to the Division I semifinals and will have a rematch against Bay League champion Redondo Union.

Girls

Palisades 76, El Cajon Christian 56: Elly Tierney and Alyssa Ramirez each scored 15 points to help the Dolphins advance to the Division III semifinals.

Granada Hills 53, Santa Ynez 29: The Highlanders advanced in Division IV behind freshman Alana Yeck, who scored 15 points.

Fairmont Prep 63, Harvard-Westlake 56: The Huskies rallied for the Division I victory.