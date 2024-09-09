Prep Rally: Who makes the list of the best of the best local high school athletes?

Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco goes up for a dunk in state Division I final. He’s back for his junior season.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. The new school year will present quite a group of elite boys and girls athletes, many of whom will become national names. Let’s explore the names to watch.

Elite of the elite

Etiwanda junior Scottie Antonucci is captain of the USA 16U national team in soccer. (Legendsfcsoccer)

There are so many top athletes in Southern California for the 2024-25 school year for boys and girls that fans are going to be thrilled watching these future college and pro players.

Boys and girls basketball is particularly strong, but there are athletes ready to put on a show in the pool, on the field, on the track and in gyms around the Southland.

Here’s a look at the elite of the elite.

Madden Williams of St. John Bosco caught 10 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns against Sierra Canyon. (Craig Weston)

It was a big weekend for No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco.

“We’re No. 1.” Mater Dei over Bishop Gorman. Photo by Craig Weston. pic.twitter.com/sSUQwi9Tjz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 7, 2024

With Santa Ana Stadium mostly filled, the Monarchs (2-0) took care of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 31-15 in a matchup of teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 nationally by several organizations. Here’s the report.

A young but talented St. John Bosco team opened a 17-0 lead at Sierra Canyon, then had to hold on for a 38-28 win over the Trailblazers.

It’s a Madden day. Madden Williams goes 96 yards on TD catch. St. John Bosco 14, Sierra Canyon 0 pic.twitter.com/JDcVteTo0w — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 8, 2024

Another view of St. John Bosco junior receiver Madden Williams going 96 yards for a touchdown against Sierra Canyon. pic.twitter.com/IX6PrU0VD1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 9, 2024

No one was better than junior receiver Madden Williams, who caught 10 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Here’s the report.

Gardena Serra met rival Long Beach Poly in San Diego and prevailed in their usual close, hard-fought game 27-21. Skylar Robinson had an interception for Serra late in the game to preserve the victory. Serra is 2-1 and Poly is 0-3 after playing three top nonleague teams before Moore League play begins.

Six Trinity League teams are a combined 15-1 and looking like a good bet to all make the Division 1 playoffs. Mater Dei is traveling to Hawaii, Orange Lutheran is headed to Las Vegas to face Bishop Gorman and St. John Bosco is traveling to Northern California to play San Mateo Serra in big games this weekend.

Laguna Beach is 3-0 after a 51-0 victory. Here’s a report.

Game-winning 39-yard field goal by SO Notre Dame's William Weisberg to beat St. Francis. Credit goes to the holder for nice save. pic.twitter.com/N2mIweWWIN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 7, 2024

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, the school that produced NFL kickers Nick Folk and Kai Forbath, turned to kicker William Weisberg for a winning field goal to beat St. Francis. It’s the second straight week Weisberg has delivered a game-winning kick.

The wildest game of the week saw Downey pull out a 69-68 win over Long Beach Millikan behind quarterback Oscar Rios.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Here’s the top performers list.

Here’s the scorelist.

Here’s this week’s schedule.

Samuel Richard of Crenshaw (44) rushed for 144 yards in 8-6 win over Hamilton. (Robert S. Helfman)

Crenshaw showed off a Jerome Bettis-like sophomore running back in Samuel Richard during an 8-6 victory over Hamilton. He scored the only touchdown in the fourth quarter and added the two-point conversion run while finishing with 144 yards rushing.

The hit of Thursday night. Crenshaw sophomore running back Samuel Richard in 8-6 win over Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/V1QIxkVQ6j — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 6, 2024

During one play, he ran over a Hamilton defender. Several other plays, he was breaking tackles and forcing multiple players to try to take him down.

Mack truck for Crenshaw. pic.twitter.com/xLZhGKr5Zk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 6, 2024

Garfield put itself on a path to the City Section Open Division playoffs with a 14-6 win over King/Drew. Mastice Jauregui had 10 tackles for the Bulldogs.

The City Section remains wide open with teams getting beat against Southern Section opponents, such as defending champion Birmingham losing to Oak Park 31-6.

Here’s this week’s City Section top 10.

More than 110 girls flag football teams showed up at UCLA on Saturday for a jamboree sponsored by the Rams. The excitement and competition showed the growth in the sport in just its second year of existence in California.

Girls Flag Football is HERE!✨



Over 110+ High School Girls Flag Football teams participate in the @RamsNFL Girls Flag Jamboree presented by @Bridgestone!🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZixGVFiZZy — Rams Community (@RamsCommunity) September 7, 2024

Each team played two games.

Here we go! Girls Flag Football inaugural season begins today at @UCLA sponsored by @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/6yd8u2pzRu — Chatsworth Athletics (@ChatsworthAD) September 7, 2024

San Pedro, showing it will compete for the City Section flag football title, upset Southern Section power Esperanza 14-12.

🏈: The game-winning combination for

San Pedro flag football, Jenna Ortega to Ricki Medina with five seconds remaining to stun host Esperanza of Anaheim, 14-12 in an intersectional upset victory. @breezepreps @latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal @SBLiveCA @DamianCalhoun @CIFLACS pic.twitter.com/UuKnN0sg93 — Jamaal Street (@JamaalStreet) September 5, 2024

Here are flag football scores.

Orange Lutheran of California is No. 1 in this week's national top 25 Flag Football computer rankings. 🏈🔥



Full rankings ⬇️https://t.co/RvSVBSgTiM pic.twitter.com/DBvIReuY8V — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 4, 2024

Coliseum, SoFi sites

Drones spelled the words “The Black Eyed Peas” during a halftime concert at a game between Garfield and Roosevelt at the Coliseum in 2022.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Coliseum and SoFi Stadium will host City Section rivalry football games next month.

First up is a tripleheader involving the flag football, junior varsity football and varsity teams from San Pedro and Banning playing at the Coliseum on Oct. 18.

Then comes the East L.A. Classic matching Garfield and Roosevelt on Oct. 25 at SoFi Stadium. There also will be a flag football game, JV and varsity game at SoFi. Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Oct. 25 is shaping up as a big night for fans, with St. John Bosco playing Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium in the premier Southern Section matchup.

Girls volleyball

Sierra Canyon is off to a 9-0 start.

Mater Dei finished runner-up to San Diego Cathedral Catholic in the Dave Mohs tournament final, losing 2-1. Cathedral Catholic is 17-0 and might be the No. 1 team in the state.

Murrieta Valley made the semifinals before losing to Cathedral Catholic.

Girls Volleyball: Chatsworth Tournament Playoff Results — Taft Was @CIFLACS Highest Finisher Placed 3rd In Gold; Marshall Won Silver; Grant Took Bronze. Notable Results: Palisades d. Chatsworth; Eagle Rock d. Birmingham; Cleveland d. Eagle Rock, Marshall d. Cleveland, Taft d. GHC pic.twitter.com/ovHfV0qObz — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) September 8, 2024

Cross-country

The first set of preseason Southern Section cross-country rankings are out, and Great Oak is No. 1 in boys with Ventura No. 1 in girls.

Here’s the link to rankings.

Basketball

The daughter of a Harvard-Westlake assistant coach Ed Estavan gives attention to Nikolas Khamenia. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Nikolas Khamenia, back in Studio City after winning his second gold medal of the summer, was also back working out with the basketball team Tuesday. He had a morning workout, then practiced with the team in the evening. He spent Sunday and Monday on an official visit to Arizona after traveling from Hungary, where he was named MVP of the U18 World Cup 3x3.

He is in great physical shape and has grown to the point Harvard-Westlake is listing his new height as 6 feet 9 (he’s 6-8.5 without shoes),

You know what Sept. 4 means to college basketball coaches? Get to visit high school gyms. “There will be a plethora of coaches here starting tomorrow,” Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo said. pic.twitter.com/yNx8p3igh1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 3, 2024

His main focus now is choosing a college. He visited North Carolina last weekend, is going to Duke this coming weekend and will end recruiting with a visit to UCLA on Oct. 3. His former Harvard-Westlake teammates, Trent Perry and Christian Horry, are freshmen with the Bruins.

Harvard-Westlake won’t be giving him a parade for winning two gold medals this summer for USA national teams.

Nicholas Khamenia's 2024: Southern Section Open Division champion, CIF state champion, 18U national team gold medal, 18U national team 3x3 gold medal and World Cup MVP, Puma League champion, Jayson Tatum camp participant. He needs to head to Las Vegas roulette table No. 24. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 5, 2024

“Nah. We only get parades winning state championships,” he said. “That’s something I have to do.”

In big transfer news, standout junior guard Kaiden Bailey has left Calvary Chapel and transferred to Santa Margarita. His father was supposed to be the coach at Calvary Chapel but won’t be. Bailey played last season at Crean Lutheran.

Brannon Martinson, a 6-8 junior who was the top player at Mater Dei, has checked out of school, Frank Burlison reported.

The continued movement of players even after classes have begun makes it difficult to project which teams will be a potential Open Division champion. Stay tuned.

Future of prep sports

The CIF governs high school sports in California. (CIF)

It’s time for fine-tuning, creativity and some commonsense solutions.

The California Interscholastic Federation, which governs high school sports in the state, is holding a series of Zoom meetings this week with stakeholders entitled, “The CIF Commission for Strategic Priorities.”

Seven committees will begin the process of offering ideas, solutions and recommendations over issues involving athletic trainers, championship events/competitive equity, equity, mental/physical health of student athletes, officials, sportsmanship/fan behavior/discriminatory acts, and transfer eligibility/appeals.

Here’s the report.

54 years of officiating

Brian Brennan poses for a photo before a high school football game he’s about to officiate. (Benjamin Royer / For The Times)

(Benjamin Royer / For The Times)

Brian Brennan is in his 54th year as a high school official.

The spry 76-year-old with bushy gray hair growing horizontally off his head like a subdued Doc Brown is the white hat — the boss — on his crew. Brennan is in his third stint as OCFOA president and stands behind the quarterback for Friday night lights. When Capistrano Valley’s Todd Marinovich broke Pat Haden’s Southern Section career passing record in 1987, Brennan was there in his white and black stripes. Those were still his early days — later building rapport with coaches such as Mater Dei’s Bruce Rollinson.

Here’s a profile.

Notes . . .

Dave Carlson has resigned as water polo coach at Los Alamitos. . . .

Crespi forward Peyton White has committed to Nevada. . . .

Euri Kim from Beckman High is one of the winners of the National Junior Tennis & Learning Essay Contest. She won in the 16 and under division. Each winner received a trip to New York from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, during which they were able to experience parts of US Open Fan Week, accompany USTA Foundation Chairperson and 18-time grand slam singles champion Chris Evert on Wall Street to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange and participate in an immersive learning experience with representatives from Deloitte. . . .

Standout junior girls’ soccer goalie Peyton Trayer of Santa Margarita has committed to North Carolina. Standout junior soccer player from JSerra, Peyton Marinos, has committed to Stanford. Junior Kaia Santomarco-King of Harvard-Westlake has committed to Colorado. . . .

Hamilton High football players take a moment of silence in honor of fallen South East player who died on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/pbs2uwwWNK — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 6, 2024

A South East High football player, Christian Garcia, died on Wednesday nearly two weeks after suffering a serious injury during a junior varsity game on Aug. 23. Here’s the report.

Girls’ basketball player Lev Feiman from Brentwood has committed to UCSD. . . .

Girls’ basketball player Jordin Blackmon from Bishop Montgomery has committed to Rice. . . .

Long Beach Jordan football coach Jon Nielsen has taken a leave of absence from the program.

From the archives: Arlis Boardingham

Lake Balboa Birmingham wide receiver Arlis Boardingham (1) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown. (Alex Gallardo / For The Times)

Former Birmingham receiver Arlis Boardingham is starting at tight end in his third season at Florida. He had 26 receptions last season. He had two catches for 16 yards on Saturday against Samford.

At Birmingham, he was the City Section player of the year in 2021 after leading the Patriots to the Open Division championship.

Here’s a story from 2019 on his potential.

Here’s a story from 2021 when he was the Back of the Year.

Tweets you might have missed

SR PG Aliyahna "Puff" Morris, after careful consideration has narrowed her college choices to 5 amazing institution of higher learning & basketball programs. Thank you to all the schools that have showed so much love and support for her, and wish you all the best. @_puff25 pic.twitter.com/uybnto96re — Coach Stan Delus (@Coach_Delus) August 30, 2024

Corona Centennial senior Husan Longstreet is the latest blue-chip quarterback to come out of Southern California. He is committed to Texas A&M. @HusanLongstreet @Cen10Football @AggieFootball #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Gabxz9DnYE — Sports Stars of Tomorrow (@SportsStarsTV) September 3, 2024

Let me inform the general public that there's a new state law that prevents outside activities during certain conditions. It's not that schools don't want to play or practice. They can't. https://t.co/2IDkQfS6e8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 3, 2024

See what driveways are really for. https://t.co/fUm2tEMIXz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 3, 2024

Field is set. 5th Annual Battle by the Beach Matchups are set. 🏖️🏀



Mark the calendar. November 22-23 at St. Bonaventure High School pic.twitter.com/sSW2via3hf — Wolfgang Wood (@wolfgang_wood) September 3, 2024

Surprises this football season: St. John Bosco is better than I expected this early with so many young players; Mission Viejo defense is elite; JSerra LB Madden Faraimo is what a five-star looks like; Six Trinity League teams belong in D1 playoffs, with MV and Centennial. The end — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 4, 2024

Say hello to our little friend for the week. 😬 @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/dGyOUoJ6WJ — Lorenzo Hernandez (@GARFIELDFBCOACH) September 4, 2024

In honor of Eric Karros calling the Dodgers-Angels game, let me offer his sons' minor league stats: Jared Karros: 7-1, 2.59 ERA. Dodgers. Kyle Karros: .387, 14 home runs. Rockies. Who will he root for when it's Jared pitching to Kyle one day? — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 4, 2024

Did you know that Loyola High has a weather station on its gym roof, allowing athletic trainer Tim Moscicki to be the Dr. Fischbeck of athletic trainers. He knows the weather five days in advance. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 4, 2024

Officially the Oaks Christian all-time tackle leader after getting 16 tackles last Friday night. 384 total and counting🫡 pic.twitter.com/QA8r8A8W6x — Christian Knoos (@christianknoos) September 3, 2024

Freshman golfer Jaden Soong of St. Francis won Steph Curry’s UnderRated tournament. pic.twitter.com/YPnoBqTV1W — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 5, 2024

Six of the top 10 are based in Southern California. Incredible talent for class of 2026. That's SO Notre Dame, St. John Bosco, Chatsworth, Westchester, Inglewood, St. John Bosco. https://t.co/Z8ZTj0LkDP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 5, 2024

Madden vs. Madden at 11. pic.twitter.com/kruM8e4cN4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 5, 2024

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to quarterback / wide receiver Chase Williams about helping St. Bernard win in the football program’s first game since 2021. pic.twitter.com/0gNzbXdGyK — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) September 6, 2024

Kennedy football coach Troy Cassidy will have to wear a Calabasas hat to school Monday morning after team beaten by Calabasas 49-21. He bet his brother, Thomas, the baseball coach and athletic director at Calabasas. Loser has to wear the other team's hat. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 7, 2024

I don't know why we need to speculate every season. It's Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco. No. 1 and No. 2. End of discussion. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 7, 2024

This year is the 100 year anniversary of Fairfax High and this weekend is the Centennial Celebration. Today we had a Meet n Greet and Alumni vs Alumni game. This picture represents 6 decades of Fairfax Basketball. #FairfaxDNA 🧬 pic.twitter.com/Lymr5ikgqt — Fairfax Basketball (@FairfaxBBall) September 8, 2024

Until next time... Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer .





Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here .