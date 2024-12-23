Prep Rally: It’s award season for high school football’s stars

Junior quarterback Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park has been selected The Times’ player of the year.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. It’s awards time in high school football. The Times’ all-star football team has been announced.

The awards

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel throws a pass during a 43-14 nonleague win over Ventura on Sept. 26, 2024. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Dropping his interceptions from 14 in 2023 to three in 2024 and leading his team to a 14-1 record, quarterback Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park is The Times’ player of the year. He joins a long, illustrious list that includes likely first-round draft pick Mason Graham of Michigan and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Here’s the report. And here’s the list of past players of the year.

The back of the year is Madden Riordan of Sierra Canyon. He made 11 interceptions and had picks against Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, JSerra and Orange Lutheran. Here’s the report.

The lineman of the year is Tomuhini Topui of Mater Dei. He was a key figure on the best defense in California that led to an unbeaten season. Here’s the report.

The coach of the year is Guy Gardner of Palos Verdes. He and his staff took a young team that struggled at times but peaked in the playoffs to win section and state titles. Here’s the report.

Here’s the complete 2024 all-star team.

Here’s the final top 25 rankings.

If you missed anything, here’s the link to all the awards.

Basketball

Brannon Martinsen, a transfer from Mater Dei, becomes eligible on Friday. (Craig Weston)

Friday is freedom day for high school basketball transfers who switched schools without moving. The sit-out period end on Friday in the Southern Section and City Section.

The most prominent transfer becoming eligible is junior Brannon Martinsen, the top player for Mater Dei last season as a sophomore who left for JSerra.

In the City Section, Washington Prep didn’t open its season until Dec. 14 while waiting for multiple transfers from City Section Open Division champion King/Drew to become eligible. All-City guard Donald Thompson leads the group.

Another King/Drew transfer, Jayshawn Kibble, becomes eligible at St. Anthony.

Etiwanda girls basketball adds Mater Dei transfer Chasity Rice.

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt was named Tarkanian Classic MVP of the Platinum Division. (Nick Koza)

It was a big week for Eastvale Roosevelt and Brayden Burries, who led his team to the Platinum Division championship at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Ontario Christian suffered its first defeat in girls basketball, losing to unbeaten Archbishop Mitty of San José in the championship game of the Nike TOC in Arizona. Let’s wait for a possible rematch in the state championship Open Division final in Sacramento if Ontario Christian can get past the gauntlet of Etiwanda, Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei ln 2025.

Here’s this week’s top 25 boys rankings by The Times.

Tournaments begin

It’s the week of tournaments and more tournaments in basketball. The day after Christmas launches a busy schedule.

We are less than 1 week away from the return of The Classic at Damien! A monster 64 game Day 1 tips-off December 26th! Don't miss the ELITE action all day long!🔥🏀



Bracket updates found on our tournament website below!⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bn0J4FYYiu — The Classic at Damien (@ClassicAtDamien) December 20, 2024

The Classic at Damien features dozens of teams, led by No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco. Here’s the link to schedule.

A new 16-team tournament begins at St. Francis.

San Pedro is hosting a tournament.

Quarter Wyatt Brown of Santa Monica throwing against Laguna Beach. (Craig Weston)

Transfer season is officially here for high school football, and it began with a bang. Wyatt Walker Brown, a three-year starting quarterback at Santa Monica with great grades and the ability to run or pass, has transferred to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, where he’ll fill the spot of Steele Pizzella, a Washington State commit who previously transferred to Notre Dame from Simi Valley.

Soccer

Oaks Christian defeated Harvard-Westlake 1-0 to win the Best of the West girls tournament championship. Scarlette Druian scored the only goal of the match.

🎥 Scarlette Druian’s game winning goal. pic.twitter.com/122mWlr3iX — Oaks Christian Lions (@OaksChrstnLions) December 22, 2024

Santa Margarita continues to dominate with an 8-0 record in girls soccer.

In boys soccer, the So Cal Classic National Showcase begins Friday in Oceanside, with a big matchup of San Clemente taking on defending City Section champion Birmingham. St. John Bosco and Montclair are also participating.

Notes ...

Rick Clausen has accepted the position of head football coach at Westlake and brother Casey will be the associate head coach. They were together at Bishop Alemany, where Casey was head coach. ...

We are thrilled to announce that Coach Rick Hayashida, a coaching legend with over 40 years of experience, is the new Head Football Coach for ECR! 🎉



Coach Hayashida’s philosophy centers on character, sportsmanship, and teamwork, ensuring our student-athletes succeed on the… pic.twitter.com/dx69ub0Adi — El Camino Real Charter High School (@ECRCHS) December 18, 2024

Rick Hayashida is the new football coach at El Camino Real. He has a long history in the City Section, where he was head coach at Chatsworth. He served as the Royals’ girls flag football coach. ...

Bishop Alemany has chosen former Harvard-Westlake coach Aaron Huerta as its new football coach. ...

Former Sunny Hills coach Pete Karavedas is the new football coach at Fullerton. ...

Jose Razo is the new football coach at Marshall. He has been the junior varsity coach. ...

Will Weisberg of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame had two game-winning field goals this season and next season he will be taking his talents to USC. ...

Legend of the Game🏆

Congratulations to Reggie Morris who will be Honored by The Classic at Damien on Day 2, December 27, of the tournament! Coach Morris joins George Raveling and Jim Harrick as the 3rd Classic Honoree! Join us to celebrate the Legendary Career of Reggie Morris! pic.twitter.com/olHq4l8V9y — The Classic at Damien (@ClassicAtDamien) December 17, 2024

Former Manual Arts basketball coach Reggie Morris Sr. will be honored at the Damien Classic with the Legend of the Game award. ...

Dave Eastham is the new football coach at Trinity. ...

David Gutierrez has resigned as football coach at Fountain Valley. ...

AJ Garcia has resigned as football coach at Ayala. ...

Travis Brown has resigned as football coach at Sierra Vista. ...

Pete Moye has resigned as football coach at Arroyo. ...

JC Clarke has resigned as football coach at Irvine Northwood and will be replaced by Erik Terry. ...

Gavin Farley of El Camino Real has committed to Cal Lutheran baseball. ...

Former Granada Hills running back Dijon Stanley has transferred from Utah to New Mexico State. ...

Junior left-hander Noah Dabela of La Mirada has committed to UC Santa Barbara. ...

The total attendance for last weekend’s state football championship games at Saddleback College, Veterans Stadium and Fullerton High was 22,693.

Note: Prep Rally is taking next week off and will return in 2025 on Jan. 6. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

From the archives: Ella Parker

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame senior Ella Parker is a big-time power threat who hit over .650 last season for the Knights. (Luca Evans / Los Angeles Times)

It’s going to be Year 2 in the college ranks for former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame softball standout Ella Parker, a sophomore at Oklahoma.

As a freshman, she was the team’s leading hitter with a .415 batting average, driving in 62 runs and hitting 13 home runs. She went seven for 10 at the Big 12 Championship and helped the Sooners claim their fourth straight NCAA title. Her uncle, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, also had a good year.

Here’s a story from 2023 about Park at Notre Dame.

