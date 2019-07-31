Receiver position remains one of the best in Southern California prep football

The receiver position has become the strongest in terms of quality depth in prep football in recent years in Southern California, and this year will be no different.

The rise in passing teams has led to receivers making a lot more catches and scoring more touchdowns. Few were better last season than Stanford commit John Humphreys of Corona del Mar. He returns for his senior season after setting school records with 103 receptions and 28 touchdowns.

Caine Savage of Western, an Arizona State commit, will have a hard time topping his junior season, which saw him catch 124 passes for 2,103 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The big challenge this season will be dealing with teams with multiple top receivers. St. John Bosco has Kris Hutson, Beaux Collins and Logan Loya, a transfer from Orange Lutheran.

Calabasas has Johnny Wilson and Jermaine Burton, committed to Oregon and LSU, respectively.

Mater Dei has rising sophomore CJ Williams and senior Kody Epps.

Narbonne has seniors Elijah Queen, Joshua Jackson, Eren East and Traeshon Holden.

Oaks Christian has Bryce Farrell, Ty Shamblin and Alonzo Fontenette, a transfer from Alemany.

Cathedral has added Chad Johnson Jr., an Arizona State commit who arrived from Venice, to join Asontt Williams.

Alemany has sophomore standout Kevin Green Jr.

Cade Marshman of Glendora caught 13 touchdowns among his 66 receptions.

Deshon Thompson of Northview averaged 23.8 yards per reception as a sophomore.

Lavon Bunkley-Shelton of Gardena Serra has been a standout for three seasons.

Nate Bennett is a top receiver on a Grace Brethren team that focuses on running the ball.

DJ Harvey of Sierra Canyon will become the go-to player for the Trailblazers.