Defensive linemen to watch in 2019

Ja’Quez Harvey, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior from Locke, will be trying to make an impact on both sides of the ball this season, playing quarterback and defensive end for the Saints.

He’s part of a strong group of City Section defensive linemen:

Jordan Berry of Narbonne is a 300-pound LSU commit. Anthony Ruvalcaba of Garfield had 18 sacks as a junior. Defensive end Ivan Gomez of Bell is a returning all-leaguer. Birmingham’s Carlos Rivera is a 260-pound sophomore who could be one of the best in school history before he graduates.

Junior Korey Foreman of Corona Centennial is on his way to becoming a national recruit of a standout sophomore season. He’s a defensive end who will challenge every tackle he faces this season.

Mission Viejo is ready to turn loose 6-5, 2447-pound Lance Keneley.

St. John Bosco has USC commit Kobe Pepe. Grace Brethen has Sonne Toia.

Jake Shipley of Shadow Hills is an Oregon commit.

Tusi Adams of Palos Verdes was a big-time tackler last season.