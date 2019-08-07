Kickers/punters to watch in 2019

Kickers/punters are counted on to deliver when the pressure is on and the game is on the line. Lots of area high school teams will have reliable contributors this season.

One of the best is senior RJ Lopez of Mission Viejo. Blessed with a strong leg and strong work ethic, he has worked hard this summer to put himself in position to be a major contributor when called up.

Junior Josh Bryan of Sierra Canyon, also a linebacker, returns as a dependable kicker/punter.

Kevin Guzman of Lawndale made 12 of 13 field goals last season.

Tommy Meek of Palisades averaged better than 40 yards on punts.

Jake Moos of Mater Dei and Mark Waronek of St. John Bosco might not get too many opportunities to punt this season, but both project as ready to contribute.

Miles Mena of St. Paul had a 48-yard field goal last season among his eight field goals.

Cole Thompson of San Clemente is a Navy commit who made six field goals.

Note: The Los Angeles Times begins its nine-part series previewing Southern California’s top players on Aug. 14.