Attention college recruiters: Defensive end Anthony Ruvalcaba of Garfield deserves your attention

A year ago, Anthony Ruvalcaba of Garfield finished with 18 sacks playing defensive end. He has grown to 6 feet 4, 240 pounds, and last week in his season opener, he recorded five sacks against Montebello.

Considering how important defensive linemen have become, Ruvalcaba might be someone for college recruiters to start paying attention to. He had a 4.1 grade-point average last season.

“He’s cerebral,” coach Lorenzo Hernandez said. “He’s big and fast.”

Hernandez promoted him to varsity in the middle of his sophomore year, and things were challenging.

Advertisement

“I was getting tossed around,” Ruvalcaba said.

But those tough days set up the opportunity to excel as a junior, and he has gotten even better this season.

He gets a big test Friday when Garfield plays at Gardena Serra.

“It’s a big game,” Ruvalcaba said.