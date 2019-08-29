Friday’s top high school football games

Mission Viejo (1-0) vs. Santa Margarita (1-0) at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.: Former Santa Margarita quarterback Peter Costelli and former Santa Margarita receiver Chase Nenad get to face their former teammates after transferring to Mission Viejo. The Diablos’ offense was inconsistent in Hawaii last week but figures to be improved. The Eagles have their own transfer student at quarterback in Colt Fulton, who came from Corona Centennial and passed for 207 yards last week in his debut. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Garfield (1-0) at Gardena Serra (0-0), 7 p.m.: Serra coach Scott Altenberg will be watched closely how he handles the sensitive situation of having two good quarterbacks in returnee Doug Brumfield and super sophomore Maalik Murphy. Serra’s size and speed will be a good opportunity for Garfield to prepare for a possible playoff meeting with Narbonne. Quarterback Jonathan Bautista, running back PJ Garcia and defensive end Anthony Ruvalcaba get to test themselves against a talented opponent. The pick: Serra.