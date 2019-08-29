Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Friday’s top high school football games

Gardena Serra coach Scott Altenberg.
Gardena Serra coach Scott Altenberg.
(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 29, 2019
6:06 PM
Mission Viejo (1-0) vs. Santa Margarita (1-0) at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.: Former Santa Margarita quarterback Peter Costelli and former Santa Margarita receiver Chase Nenad get to face their former teammates after transferring to Mission Viejo. The Diablos’ offense was inconsistent in Hawaii last week but figures to be improved. The Eagles have their own transfer student at quarterback in Colt Fulton, who came from Corona Centennial and passed for 207 yards last week in his debut. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Garfield (1-0) at Gardena Serra (0-0), 7 p.m.: Serra coach Scott Altenberg will be watched closely how he handles the sensitive situation of having two good quarterbacks in returnee Doug Brumfield and super sophomore Maalik Murphy. Serra’s size and speed will be a good opportunity for Garfield to prepare for a possible playoff meeting with Narbonne. Quarterback Jonathan Bautista, running back PJ Garcia and defensive end Anthony Ruvalcaba get to test themselves against a talented opponent. The pick: Serra.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
