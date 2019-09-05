Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Friday’s top high school football games

La Habra quarterback Ryan Zanelli
Quarterback Ryan Zanelli will try to lead La Habra past Mission Viejo in a matchup of Orange County powers on Friday night.
(Tim Berger / Daily Pilot)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 5, 2019
3:28 PM
A look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland on Friday:

Mission Viejo (2-0) at La Habra (2-0), 7 p.m.

So far Mission Viejo has been showing more of a running game than the Diablos’ usual proficient passing attack, but this may be the game they’ll need both. La Habra has a win over Upland and has been playing well behind quarterback Ryan Zanelli and defensive back Clark Phillips III. The Diablos’ defensive line is a strength. The pick: Mission Viejo.

San Fernando (2-0) at Franklin (2-0), 7 p.m.

Franklin is a City Section Division II team that beat two overmatched nonleague opponents. Quarterback Alfred Bobadilla is a three-year starter who has eight touchdown passes. San Fernando has an improving offense, led by running backs Felix Rodriguez and Bradley Pierce. The pick: San Fernando.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
