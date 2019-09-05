Friday’s top high school football games

A look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland on Friday:

Mission Viejo (2-0) at La Habra (2-0), 7 p.m.

So far Mission Viejo has been showing more of a running game than the Diablos’ usual proficient passing attack, but this may be the game they’ll need both. La Habra has a win over Upland and has been playing well behind quarterback Ryan Zanelli and defensive back Clark Phillips III. The Diablos’ defensive line is a strength. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Senior WR Chris “CP” Parker with the long TD pic.twitter.com/nLFTINO4L2 — SFTigerfootball (@CCTigers93) September 4, 2019

San Fernando (2-0) at Franklin (2-0), 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Franklin is a City Section Division II team that beat two overmatched nonleague opponents. Quarterback Alfred Bobadilla is a three-year starter who has eight touchdown passes. San Fernando has an improving offense, led by running backs Felix Rodriguez and Bradley Pierce. The pick: San Fernando.