How The Times’ top 25 teams fared

THE TIMES’ PREP FOOTBALL RANKINGS

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared:

1. MATER DEI (3-0) def. Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial, 71-21 vs. Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances at St. John Bosco, Sept. 14

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) def. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 49-7 vs. Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-2) lost to San Diego Cathedral, 44-41 vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, Friday

4. MISSION VIEJO (3-0) def. La Habra, 23-6 vs. Villa Park, Friday

5. JSERRA (2-1) def. Bishop Amat, 38-14 vs. Milton (Ga.) at St. John Bosco, Sept. 14

6. NARBONNE (2-1) def. St. Paul, 56-19 at Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday

7. SIERRA CANYON (2-1) lost to Oaks Christian, 21-14 vs. Valencia at Granada Hills, Sept. 14

8. SO NOTRE DAME (2-0) def. Moorpark, 42-0 vs. Paraclete, Friday

9. CALABASAS (2-1) lost to Gardena Serra, 26-20 vs. La Habra, Friday

10. SERVITE (1-0) at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, today at Cajon, Friday

11. CORONA DEL MAR (3-0) def. Palos Verdes, 20-10 vs. Lakewood at Newport Harbor, Friday

12. GRACE BRETHREN (3-0) def. Muir, 38-18 at Oak Hills, Friday

13. GARDENA SERRA (2-0) def. Calabasas, 26-20 vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday

14. BISHOP AMAT (2-1) lost to JSerra, 38-14 vs. Chino Hills, Friday

15. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0) def. Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, 13-12 vs. San Diego Lincoln, Friday

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1) def. Sierra Canyon, 21-14 at Alemany, Friday

17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-2) lost to Norco, 59-44 vs. Las Vegas Faith Lutheran at Moorpark HS, Sept. 14

18. NORCO (2-0) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 59-44 vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday

19. BISHOP ALEMANY (3-0) def. Dorsey, 34-8 vs. Oaks Christian, Friday

20. RANCHO VERDE (2-1) lost to Upland, 30-7 at Locke, Sept. 20

21. VALENCIA (2-0) def. Silverado, 69-19 vs. Sierra Canyon at Granada Hills, Sept. 14

22. LA HABRA (2-1) lost to Mission Viejo, 23-6 at Calabasas, Friday

23. UPLAND (2-1) def. Rancho Verde, 30-7 vs. Modesto Central Catholic, Friday

24. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0) def. Sacramento Capital Christian, 27-6 at Norco, Friday

25. CAMARILLO (3-0) def. Royal, 56-0 vs. Oxnard at Moorpark College, Friday