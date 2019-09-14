Column: Norco’s Shane Illingworth passes for 567 yards and seven TDs in win over Vista Murrieta

A smorgasbord of notes, quotes and opinions from across Southern California:

Once again, the Inland Empire has a quarterback on the rise in Norco senior Shane Illingworth, who has committed to Oklahoma State. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 567 yards and seven touchdowns on Friday night in a 49-28 win over Vista Murrieta. He also passed for 479 yards and seven touchdowns against Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field and 310 yards and three touchdowns against Rancho Cucamonga.

“He is making great decisions, seeing the field really well and using all his weapons,” coach Chuck Chastain said.

There’s two former Inland Empire quarterbacks starting as freshmen at the college level, Hank Bachmeier (Murrieta Valley) at Boise State and Jayden Daniels (Cajon) at Arizona State, so pay attention to Illingworth. …

Quarterback Bryce Young of Santa Ana Mater Dei has been committed to USC for months, but schools such as UCLA, Alabama and Oregon haven’t stopped recruiting him, and for good reason. There’s a complicated recruiting situation developing.

Everything changed when USC lost starting quarterback JT Daniels to a season-ending knee injury. That gave freshman Kedon Slovis the chance to step in, and now Young could be facing the task of having to beat out Slovis and Daniels for playing time next spring. That’s not an ideal situation.

Young isn’t afraid of competition. As a freshman, he enrolled at L.A. Cathedral and didn’t complain about sharing playing time with a senior. But college football is different. Quarterbacks don’t like to sit and wait. The clock is ticking. That’s why Young’s recruiting should be watched closely to the very end. …

Let’s hope Southern California doesn’t become Northern California when it comes to lack of competition in high school football. Concord De La Salle is 300-0-2 against Northern California opponents since 1991. It’s like the Harlem Globetrotters playing the Washington Generals — everyone knows who will win. De La Salle defeated Folsom 42-27 on Friday night in its latest Northern California conquest. …

PJ "Al Bundy" Garcia scores his 4th touchdown run of the night. Garfield 35, Crenshaw 34. 22 seconds before halftime. pic.twitter.com/g31gRU0JYh — Garfield Football (@GDogsFootball) September 14, 2019

Tiny running back PJ Garcia of Garfield turned in quite an individual performance against Crenshaw on Friday in an exhausting 52-49 victory. He rushed for 317 yards in 43 carries and scored five touchdowns. …

The most competitive football playoff division in the City Section this season might be Division III, where Huntington Park Marquez (4-0), Lincoln (4-0) and Gardena (4-0) are unbeaten....

Next Friday’s biggest football game will match Gardena Serra (3-0) against Harbor City Narbonne (3-1) at Narbonne. From quarterback Doug Brumfield taking on quarterback Jake Garcia to receiver Lavon Bunkley-Shelton trying to outshine receiver Traeshon Holden, it’s going to be quite a spectacle of skill-position players. …

Palisades’ Bud Kling has become the winningest tennis coach in state history with more than 1,246 dual-match victories for boys and girls. Kling, 72, has won 27 City Section boys championships and 19 girls titles. …

Golden history made as #USAVgynt wins 🥇 at @FIVBVolleyball Girls' U18 World Championship with 3-2 win over #Italy 🇮🇹 - the first #USAV gold in any age-group World Championship. Go @teamusa 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UibA8v9E1J — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) September 14, 2019

Kami Miner of Redondo and Allison Jacobs of West Ranch left their girls’ volleyball teams in the middle of the school year to play for the USA youth national team in Egypt. On Saturday, they each won a gold medal when USA defeated Italy at the U18 World Championships. Now it’s back to class, time to show off their new gold medal and a return to high school volleyball. …

It’s always interesting to find out what kind of music a football coach is listening to before a game. Camarillo’s Jack Willard was in deep concentration when I interrupted him to ask. He was listening to a 1963 song by Dusty Springfield, “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me.” He did have lots of Bruce Springsteen on his play list.