Prep talk: Norco unveils standout freshman pitcher Jordan Ayala

Freshman pitcher Jordan Ayala of Norco takes the sign as he prepares to deliver a pitch.
Freshman pitcher Jordan Ayala of Norco struck out 11 in his high school debut against Orange Lutheran.
(Sandy Luther)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
It’s already time to get excited about a freshman baseball player.

Pitcher Jordan Ayla of Norco High made a sensational debut last week against Orange Lutheran, striking out 11 in a 2-1 victory. He retired the first 11 batters and gave up two hits with one walk in 5 1/3 innings.

“He’s really good,” Norco coach Gary Parcell said.

Ayala was clocked throwing fastballs in the 90s. Besides his good velocity, it’s Ayala’s poise that makes Parcell convinced the right-hander has a talent for pitching. He’s also a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball.

He was originally attending South Hills until transferring to Norco in November.

“We’re really young and adding a young pitcher like that takes you to another level,” Parcell said. …

The City Section boys’ basketball semifinals in Division I are Wednesday, with Granada Hills hosting Poly and L.A. Jordan hosting Grant.

