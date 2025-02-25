Prep talk: Norco unveils standout freshman pitcher Jordan Ayala
It’s already time to get excited about a freshman baseball player.
Pitcher Jordan Ayla of Norco High made a sensational debut last week against Orange Lutheran, striking out 11 in a 2-1 victory. He retired the first 11 batters and gave up two hits with one walk in 5 1/3 innings.
“He’s really good,” Norco coach Gary Parcell said.
Ayala was clocked throwing fastballs in the 90s. Besides his good velocity, it’s Ayala’s poise that makes Parcell convinced the right-hander has a talent for pitching. He’s also a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball.
He was originally attending South Hills until transferring to Norco in November.
“We’re really young and adding a young pitcher like that takes you to another level,” Parcell said. …
