Prep talk: Norco unveils standout freshman pitcher Jordan Ayala

Freshman pitcher Jordan Ayala of Norco struck out 11 in his high school debut against Orange Lutheran.

It’s already time to get excited about a freshman baseball player.

Pitcher Jordan Ayla of Norco High made a sensational debut last week against Orange Lutheran, striking out 11 in a 2-1 victory. He retired the first 11 batters and gave up two hits with one walk in 5 1/3 innings.

“He’s really good,” Norco coach Gary Parcell said.

Jordan Ayala (28 CA) peaked at 94 early, still grabbing 92’s in the 6th. Mixed a banger slider in the 81-85 range. Excellent athlete and combines the highest level upside and ultra-competitive traits. #PGHS pic.twitter.com/TTF0DQwXJ1 — Perfect Game California (@California_PG) February 23, 2025

Ayala was clocked throwing fastballs in the 90s. Besides his good velocity, it’s Ayala’s poise that makes Parcell convinced the right-hander has a talent for pitching. He’s also a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball.

He was originally attending South Hills until transferring to Norco in November.

“We’re really young and adding a young pitcher like that takes you to another level,” Parcell said. …

🏆🤼‍♂️🤼 2025 CIF State Wrestling Championship pairings are out now!



ℹ️ https://t.co/gak2xx3WcI



📅 Feb. 27-Mar. 1

📍 Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield

⏰ Competition begins @ 9 am each day pic.twitter.com/1wOAHccj1u — CIF State (@CIFState) February 24, 2025

The City Section boys’ basketball semifinals in Division I are Wednesday, with Granada Hills hosting Poly and L.A. Jordan hosting Grant.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com