High School Sports

Top high school football games on Friday

Anthony Spearman III poses for a photo in the Notre Dame weight room.
Junior running back Anthony Spearman III missed last week’s game because of an injury.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 26, 2019
5:48 PM
A look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland on Friday night:

Anaheim Servite (3-1) at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (4-0), 7 p.m.

Former Encino Crespi coach Troy Thomas returns to the San Fernando Valley with a Servite team in its final tuneup before starting Trinity League play next week. The winner of this matchup could end up in the eight-team Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. It’s a test of sophomore quarterbacks. Servite relies on Noah Fifita, who passed for 404 yards and six touchdowns against Villa Park, while Notre Dame features Zachary Siskowic. More concerning for Notre Dame is the health of running back Anthony Spearman, who missed last week’s game with an injury. Notre Dame needs a big game from standout junior linebacker Jacob Moore. The pick: Servite.

Santa Ana Mater Dei (4-0) vs. Washington D.C. St. John’s (2-3) at Catholic University, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

The Monarchs had trouble finding opponents close to home so they took this cross-country trip right before the start of Trinity League play for a nationally televised game. Quarterback Bryce Young plays his first game since announcing he will sign with Alabama instead of USC. The Monarchs are coming off a bye week, so they should be healthy and ready to put on a show. The pick: Mater Dei.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
