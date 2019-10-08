Former Alemany coach Randy Thompson joins staff at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Randy Thompson has officially traded Alemany cardinal and gold for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame navy and gold. The former Alemany baseball coach was introduced to players on Tuesday as the new assistant coach at Notre Dame.

“We’re pretty excited,” Notre Dame coach Tom Dill said.

Thompson spent 25 years at Alemany until he was dismissed as baseball coach just before the start of school in August in a cost-cutting move that shocked some longtime Alemany supporters. Thompson graduated from Alemany, his mother graduated from Alemany and his senior son attends Alemany.

But the respect other coaches had in the Mission League for Thompson was sincere, and Dill was one of the first to seek Thompson’s contributions for his program.

“Can’t beat navy and gold,” Dill said.