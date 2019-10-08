Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Former Alemany coach Randy Thompson joins staff at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

IMG_20191008_155318480_HDR.jpg
Former Alemany baseball coach Randy Thompson will go from red to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame blue, joining the Knights as an assistant coach.
(Sherman Oaks Notre Dame)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 8, 2019
5:04 PM
Randy Thompson has officially traded Alemany cardinal and gold for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame navy and gold. The former Alemany baseball coach was introduced to players on Tuesday as the new assistant coach at Notre Dame.

“We’re pretty excited,” Notre Dame coach Tom Dill said.

Thompson spent 25 years at Alemany until he was dismissed as baseball coach just before the start of school in August in a cost-cutting move that shocked some longtime Alemany supporters. Thompson graduated from Alemany, his mother graduated from Alemany and his senior son attends Alemany.

But the respect other coaches had in the Mission League for Thompson was sincere, and Dill was one of the first to seek Thompson’s contributions for his program.

“Can’t beat navy and gold,” Dill said.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
