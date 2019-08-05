Randy Thompson is dismissed as baseball coach at Alemany

Randy Thompson, Alemany’s baseball coach since 2001 and a teacher/administrator at the school for 25 years, spent Monday morning at the Mission League football media day. Then he went back to school and was called in for a meeting with new school president Bill Hambleton, who Thompson said told him his position as assistant principal was being eliminated.

“I’m stone shocked,” Thompson said Monday night.

Thompson’s mother graduated from Alemany. He graduated from Alemany. His son, Tyler, a cancer survivor, is a senior at Alemany. His youngest son, Brody, a seventh-grader, started crying when he heard the news while wearing Alemany shorts.

“Three generations,” Thompson said.

Alemany has suffered a drop in school enrollment and is apparently making cutbacks, Thompson said.

But losing someone with the community respect of Thompson is stunning.

“Oh my God. What in the world,” Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Tom Dill said. “I can’t imagine what could have happened.”

Thompson has a signed contract for the coming year but the school told him to clean out his locker.

