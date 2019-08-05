Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Randy Thompson is dismissed as baseball coach at Alemany

Cancer fight is a whole new ballgame for Thompson family
Randy Thompson and his son, Tyler, in 2014 when Tyler was fighing cancer.
(Jamie Thompson)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 5, 2019
8:40 PM
Share

Randy Thompson, Alemany’s baseball coach since 2001 and a teacher/administrator at the school for 25 years, spent Monday morning at the Mission League football media day. Then he went back to school and was called in for a meeting with new school president Bill Hambleton, who Thompson said told him his position as assistant principal was being eliminated.

“I’m stone shocked,” Thompson said Monday night.

Thompson’s mother graduated from Alemany. He graduated from Alemany. His son, Tyler, a cancer survivor, is a senior at Alemany. His youngest son, Brody, a seventh-grader, started crying when he heard the news while wearing Alemany shorts.

“Three generations,” Thompson said.

Advertisement

Alemany has suffered a drop in school enrollment and is apparently making cutbacks, Thompson said.

But losing someone with the community respect of Thompson is stunning.

“Oh my God. What in the world,” Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Tom Dill said. “I can’t imagine what could have happened.”

Thompson has a signed contract for the coming year but the school told him to clean out his locker.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement