Prep football look ahead: Servite vs. JSerra should decide third place in Trinity League

There’s an intriguing Thursday night prep football game this week. Servite will play JSerra at Orange Coast College in a game that should decide third place in the Trinity League.

Servite, loaded with outstanding sophomores, has made steady progress this season. JSerra, which has its own group of talented sophomores, is also making progress. Both have come close in the last two seasons to beating St. John Bosco.

Among other games to watch this weekend:

Norco is playing at Corona Centennial on Friday to decide the Big VIII League championship. Both schools have outstanding offensive attacks.

Redondo is playing at Palos Verdes to decide the Bay League championship. Both schools are 2-0 in league.

Unbeaten Oak Park gets tested in the Canyon League with a home game against Simi Valley.

In the Mission League, Loyola gets another chance to show its improvement with a road game against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

In the San Gabriel Valley League, surging Paramount plays at Warren. Both are 2-0 in league.

In the Trinity, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco will try to finalize a matchup of unbeaten teams. Mater Dei faces Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills and St. John Bosco plays Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College.

In the City Section, the Carson-Banning rivalry is resumed at Banning. Crenshaw is at Locke in a game that could decide the Coliseum League title.