Matt Moore goes from assistant coach at Hart to quarterback for Kansas City Chiefs

One of the most intriguing stories in the NFL is unfolding in Kansas City, where former Newhall Hart quarterback Matt Moore was persuaded to come out of retirement to be a backup for the Chiefs and is now being asked to replace an injured Patrick Mahomes for a couple of weeks.

Moore had been a scout for the Miami Dolphins and starting a stint as an assistant coach with Hart in August when the Chiefs called to seek his return, according to Hart coach Mike Herrington. Moore, 35, didn’t play in 2018. Moore told the Chiefs he needed to discuss it with his family. The next morning, at 5 a.m., Chiefs coach Andy Reid called Moore. The answer was yes.

Then Moore sent a text to Herrington telling him, “I got bad news. I can’t coach anymore. I’m signing with the Chiefs today.”

Herrington asked why he texted him instead of calling him.

“I was worried about telling you,” Moore said.

Herrington said he’s thrilled Moore has returned to the NFL and watched him on TV on Thursday come off the bench when the Chiefs needed him after Mahomes was injured against the Denver Broncos.

“He’s welcome back any time,” Herrington said. “I hope he doesn’t come back this season.”

As for what kind of shape Moore was in in August, Herrington said he wasn’t in great shape but Reid told him, “Don’t worry, we’ll get you in shape.”