City Section look-ahead: Eagle Rock closes in on Northern League championship

With two games left in the City Section regular season, Eagle Rock (5-3, 3-0) is on the verge of wrapping up another Northern League championship after a 45-38 win over Franklin last week.

The Eagles have knocked off their two strongest opponents in Franklin and Lincoln and only have Wilson and Torres left on the schedule.

Quarterback Axel Ayers passed for 162 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Zamora added 164 yards rushing and one touchdown and also caught five passes for 43 yards and one touchdown.

Lincoln is 7-1 overall and received a school-record 99-yard interception return for a touchdown last week from Chris Martinez to secure a win over Wilson.

The Week 9 schedule includes the annual game between Coliseum League rivals Dorsey and host Crenshaw on Friday night. Crenshaw has scored 79, 64 and 45 points in its three Coliseum League wins. Dorsey is 2-1 in league.

In the Marine League, Carson is at Narbonne. Narbonne is still waiting to hear from the City Section if an ineligible player on last year’s team will result in any sanctions for this year’s team.

San Fernando is at Sylmar in another rivalry game in the Valley Mission League.