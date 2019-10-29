Trinity League basketball media day provides insights into season ahead

The Trinity League held its first boys’ and girls’ basketball media day on Tuesday at Fullerton Rosary, with coaches and players offering their insights into the season ahead.

Among the boys’ highlights:

The Trinity might become the passport league considering it will have players from France, China, Australia, Congo, Ghana, Mexico, Costa Rica, Italy and the Dominican Republic. JSerra’s boys’ team has an influx of transfer students who could make the Lions one of the league favorites. Among the 20 players on the roster are 7-footer Hugo Clarkin, a San Jose State commit, and 6-11 Francesco Borra, formerly from Italy. The best player is Utah-bound Ian Martinez, a native of Costa Rica.

Mater Dei coach Gary McKnight, beginning his 38th season, offered no complaints about a team that returns six players who averaged double figures last season, led by Kentucky commit Devin Askew. Seven players have scholarship offers. Harrison Hornery is expected to announce on Wednesday whether he’ll be signing with USC or Xavier. “We have size, we have shooters,” McKnight said. “We have a great point guard, a great center.” Translation: Bring on Sierra Canyon.

Servite doesn’t have much size but the Friars have one of the league’s best players in 6-foot-3 sophomore Tajavis Miller. Five players on the team play football and one plays water polo.

Matt Dunn on how Wynton Brown became D1 recruit. Headed to Northern Arizona. pic.twitter.com/K3MVX4TXhm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 29, 2019

St. John Bosco has so much size that coach Matt Dunn will have to adjust. He’s got six players 6-7 or taller. One of the most improved players is Wynton Brown, a 6-7 senior headed to Northern Arizona.

Orange Lutheran coach Daniel Dunbar has the interim label after being a late replacement for Chris Nordstrom.

Santa Margarita first-year coach Justin Bell, a former UC Riverside head coach, seems comfortable with his new surroundings. He has coached fourth-graders, high school, college and pro players.



Among the girls’ highlights:

Rosary will have only three returning starters from last year’s state Division 1 championship team because three-year starter Kate Goostrey hurt her knee and will be lost for the season.

Mater Dei coach Kevin Kiernan has one of his youngest teams, but it helps to have Stanford commit Brooke Demetre, a 6-3 junior with a 4.5 grade-point average.

USC vs UCLA. Santa Margarita girls coach Christina Wear, a USC grad, is married to former UCLA player David Wear. pic.twitter.com/NbGL59seYk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 29, 2019

New Santa Margarita coach Christina Wear is a former USC player who played professionally overseas. She was a star at Santa Ana Foothill. Her husband is former Mater Dei and UCLA basketball player David Wear. Asked who wins one-on-one games in the family, she said, “We’re still married. I do.”

Who wins shooting battle between Mater Dei’s Alyssa Frescas and Devin Askew? pic.twitter.com/IdVVI5qAI6 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 29, 2019

Mater Dei’s Alyssa Frescas has never found a shot she didn’t like and would gladly take on classmate Devin Askew in a shooting contest.

Rosary has a December schedule that will include consecutive games against Windward and Sierra Canyon.