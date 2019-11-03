Football: Southern Section playoff pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
DIVISION 1
First round, Nov. 15, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Amat (9-1) at #1 Mater Dei (10-0)
Servite (7-3) at #4 Mission Viejo (10-0)
JSerra (6-4) at #3 Corona Centennial (8-2)
Calabasas (7-2) at #2 St. John Bosco (9-1)
DIVISION 2
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Santa Margarita (3-7) at #1 Sierra Canyon (9-1)
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (6-4) at Vista Murrieta (7-3)
Orange Lutheran (5-5) at Long Beach Poly (7-3)
Murrieta Valley (8-2) at #4 Rancho Cucamonga (7-3)
Chaminade (5-5) at #3 Norco (8-2)
Oaks Christian (5-5) at Upland (5-5)
Gardena Serra (6-4) at Rancho Verde (9-1)
#2 San Clemente (8-2) at Valencia (7-3)
DIVISION 3
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Corona Santiago (3-7) at #1 Corona del Mar (10-0)
St. Francis (8-2) at Cajon (8-2)
Tesoro (8-2) at Cathedral (5-5)
#4 Alemany (7-2) at Paraclete (6-4)
Capistrano Valley (4-6) at #3 La Habra (8-2)
Heritage (7-3) at Edison (7-3)
Los Alamitos (4-6) at Lawndale (8-2)
Westlake (2-8) at #2 Grace Brethren (9-1)
DIVISION 4
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
El Toro (1-9) at #1 Paramount (9-1)
Eastvale Roosevelt (4-6) at South Hills (5-5)
Chaparral (7-3) at Hart (6-4)
Murrieta Mesa (3-7) at #4 San Juan Hills (7-3)
Loyola (3-6) at #3 Palos Verdes (8-2)
Great Oak (4-6) at Villa Park (5-5)
Downey (4-6) at La Mirada (7-3)
Damien (5-5) at #2 Camarillo (9-1)
DIVISION 5
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Diego (5-5) at #1 Culver City (10-0)
Chino Hills (5-5) at Mayfair (5-5)
El Modena (5-5) at St. Paul (9-1)
Citrus Hill (7-3) at #4 Yorba Linda (9-1)
Lompoc (7-3) at #3 Glendora (9-1)
Etiwanda (5-5) at Diamond Ranch (7-3)
Oak Hills (4-6) at Aquinas (8-2)
St. Bonaventure (5-4) at #2 Oxnard (9-1)
DIVISION 6
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Los Osos (5-5) at #1 Ayala (10-0)
Dos Pueblos (3-7) at Crespi (6-4)
Silverado (4-6) at Citrus Valley (9-1)
Mira Costa (7-3) at #4 Oxnard Pacifica (9-1)
Warren (7-3) at #3 La Serna (10-0)
Los Altos (8-2) at St. Margaret’s (9-1)
Apple Valley (9-1) at San Jacinto (8-2)
Redondo (6-4) at #2 Kaiser (10-0)
DIVISION 7
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Country Canyon (2-8) at #1 Serrano (10-0)
Burbank (4-6) at Don Lugo (4-6)
Ventura (5-5) at Northview (8-2)
Huntington Beach (2-8) at #4 Cypress (10-0)
Placentia Valencia (5-5) at #3 Temecula Valley (8-2)
Carter (5-5) at Elsinore (7-3)
Quartz Hill (5-5) at West Ranch (8-2)
Fullerton (6-4) at #2 Long Beach Wilson (9-1)
DIVISION 8
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Tustin (5-5) at #1 Sunny Hills (8-2)
Grand Terrace (3-7) at Riverside Notre Dame (6-4)
Garden Grove Pacifica (5-5) at Trabuco Hills (6-4)
Anaheim Canyon (2-8) at #4 San Gorgonio (8-2)
Garden Grove (4-6) at #3 Palmdale (9-1)
Aliso Niguel (7-3) at Santa Ana (6-4)
Temescal Canyon (3-7) at Palm Desert (7-3)
Gahr (3-7) at #2 Santa Barbara (8-2)
DIVISION 9
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Troy (3-7) at #1 Foothill (10-0)
La Salle (6-4) at San Dimas (9-1)
El Dorado (3-7) at North Torrance (8-2)
Hillcrest (7-3) at #4 Palm Springs (6-4)
Santa Fe (3-7) #3 Monrovia (9-1)
Newport Harbor (7-3) at St. Anthony (5-5)
Lakewood (4-6) at Brea Olinda (6-4)
#2 Bonita (8-2) at Highland (7-3)
DIVISION 10
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Peninsula (3-7) at #1 Crescenta Valley (10-0)
Big Bear (5-5) at Eisenhower (6-4)
Summit (8-2) at Katella (9-1)
#4 Segerstrom (9-1) at Pomona (5-5)
Montebello (4-6) at #3 Riverside North (9-1)
San Marino (4-6) at Orange (9-1)
Simi Valley (7-3) at Western (9-1)
Rancho Mirage (6-4) at #2 Norte Vista (9-1)
DIVISION 11
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Linfield Christian (7-3) at #1 Beaumont (9-1)
Pasadena (6-3) at Cerritos Valley Christian (7-3)
Claremont (6-4) at Chaffey (9-1)
Brentwood (7-3) at #4 Muir (8-2)
Compton (6-4) at #3 El Rancho (8-2)
Hemet (6-4) at Arroyo (5-5)
Riverside Poly (5-5) at Ontario Christian (8-2)
Laguna Hills (5-5) at #2 Marina (8-2)
DIVISION 12
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Ocean View (7-3) at #1 El Monte (10-0)
Glenn (6-4) at Nordhoff (6-3)
Coachella Valley (7-3) at Jurupa Hills (9-1)
Northwood (8-2) at #4 Rio Hondo Prep (8-0)
Artesia (4-6) at #3 Moreno Valley (9-1)
Ontario (5-5) at Adelanto (8-2)
Orange Vista (7-3) at Yucca Valley (7-3)
Maranatha (6-4) at #2 Oak Park (10-0)
DIVISION 13
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Diamond Bar (5-5) at #1 Alhambra (10-0)
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel (8-2) at Santa Ana Valley (8-2)
Rim of the World (7-3) at Cantwell-Sacred Heart (7-3)
#4 Ramona (8-2) at Rosemead (7-3)
South Pasadena (7-3) at #3 Fillmore (7-1)
Esperanza (6-4) at Rancho Alamitos (7-3)
Santa Monica (6-4) at St. Bernard (4-5)
Banning (5-5) at #2 Inglewood (10-0)
DIVISION 14
First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Garden Grove Santiago (6-4) at #1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias (9-0)
Workman (5-5) at Ganesha (8-2)
Fairmont Prep (6-4) at Mary Star (8-2)
#4 Vista del Lago (8-2) at Cornerstone Christian (8-2)
Capistrano Valley Christian (7-3) at #3 Portola (9-1)
South Torrance (6-4) at Trinity Classical (8-1)
California Military (5-5) at Loara (8-2)
Riverside Prep (4-6) at #2 Sierra Vista (5-5)
Notes: Quarterfinals in all divisions, Nov. 15; semifinals, Nov 22. Championships, Nov. 29-30 (Division 1 final, Nov. 30 at Cerritos College, remaining divisions TBA).