High School Sports

Football: Southern Section playoff pairings

Free safety Jake Newman (7) and St. John Bosco are seeded second in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs and could get another shot at wide receiver Kody Epps and top-seeded Mater Dei in the championship game.
(Allen J. Schaben/ Los Angeles Times )
Nov. 3, 2019
12:19 PM
SOUTHERN SECTION FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

DIVISION 1

First round, Nov. 15, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Amat (9-1) at #1 Mater Dei (10-0)

Servite (7-3) at #4 Mission Viejo (10-0)

JSerra (6-4) at #3 Corona Centennial (8-2)

Calabasas (7-2) at #2 St. John Bosco (9-1)

DIVISION 2

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Santa Margarita (3-7) at #1 Sierra Canyon (9-1)

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (6-4) at Vista Murrieta (7-3)

Orange Lutheran (5-5) at Long Beach Poly (7-3)

Murrieta Valley (8-2) at #4 Rancho Cucamonga (7-3)

Chaminade (5-5) at #3 Norco (8-2)

Oaks Christian (5-5) at Upland (5-5)

Gardena Serra (6-4) at Rancho Verde (9-1)

#2 San Clemente (8-2) at Valencia (7-3)

DIVISION 3

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Corona Santiago (3-7) at #1 Corona del Mar (10-0)

St. Francis (8-2) at Cajon (8-2)

Tesoro (8-2) at Cathedral (5-5)

#4 Alemany (7-2) at Paraclete (6-4)

Capistrano Valley (4-6) at #3 La Habra (8-2)

Heritage (7-3) at Edison (7-3)

Los Alamitos (4-6) at Lawndale (8-2)

Westlake (2-8) at #2 Grace Brethren (9-1)

DIVISION 4

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

El Toro (1-9) at #1 Paramount (9-1)

Eastvale Roosevelt (4-6) at South Hills (5-5)

Chaparral (7-3) at Hart (6-4)

Murrieta Mesa (3-7) at #4 San Juan Hills (7-3)

Loyola (3-6) at #3 Palos Verdes (8-2)

Great Oak (4-6) at Villa Park (5-5)

Downey (4-6) at La Mirada (7-3)

Damien (5-5) at #2 Camarillo (9-1)

DIVISION 5

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Diego (5-5) at #1 Culver City (10-0)

Chino Hills (5-5) at Mayfair (5-5)

El Modena (5-5) at St. Paul (9-1)

Citrus Hill (7-3) at #4 Yorba Linda (9-1)

Lompoc (7-3) at #3 Glendora (9-1)

Etiwanda (5-5) at Diamond Ranch (7-3)

Oak Hills (4-6) at Aquinas (8-2)

St. Bonaventure (5-4) at #2 Oxnard (9-1)

DIVISION 6

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Los Osos (5-5) at #1 Ayala (10-0)

Dos Pueblos (3-7) at Crespi (6-4)

Silverado (4-6) at Citrus Valley (9-1)

Mira Costa (7-3) at #4 Oxnard Pacifica (9-1)

Warren (7-3) at #3 La Serna (10-0)

Los Altos (8-2) at St. Margaret’s (9-1)

Apple Valley (9-1) at San Jacinto (8-2)

Redondo (6-4) at #2 Kaiser (10-0)

DIVISION 7

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Country Canyon (2-8) at #1 Serrano (10-0)

Burbank (4-6) at Don Lugo (4-6)

Ventura (5-5) at Northview (8-2)

Huntington Beach (2-8) at #4 Cypress (10-0)

Placentia Valencia (5-5) at #3 Temecula Valley (8-2)

Carter (5-5) at Elsinore (7-3)

Quartz Hill (5-5) at West Ranch (8-2)

Fullerton (6-4) at #2 Long Beach Wilson (9-1)

DIVISION 8

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Tustin (5-5) at #1 Sunny Hills (8-2)

Grand Terrace (3-7) at Riverside Notre Dame (6-4)

Garden Grove Pacifica (5-5) at Trabuco Hills (6-4)

Anaheim Canyon (2-8) at #4 San Gorgonio (8-2)

Garden Grove (4-6) at #3 Palmdale (9-1)

Aliso Niguel (7-3) at Santa Ana (6-4)

Temescal Canyon (3-7) at Palm Desert (7-3)

Gahr (3-7) at #2 Santa Barbara (8-2)

DIVISION 9

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Troy (3-7) at #1 Foothill (10-0)

La Salle (6-4) at San Dimas (9-1)

El Dorado (3-7) at North Torrance (8-2)

Hillcrest (7-3) at #4 Palm Springs (6-4)

Santa Fe (3-7) #3 Monrovia (9-1)

Newport Harbor (7-3) at St. Anthony (5-5)

Lakewood (4-6) at Brea Olinda (6-4)

#2 Bonita (8-2) at Highland (7-3)

DIVISION 10

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Peninsula (3-7) at #1 Crescenta Valley (10-0)

Big Bear (5-5) at Eisenhower (6-4)

Summit (8-2) at Katella (9-1)

#4 Segerstrom (9-1) at Pomona (5-5)

Montebello (4-6) at #3 Riverside North (9-1)

San Marino (4-6) at Orange (9-1)

Simi Valley (7-3) at Western (9-1)

Rancho Mirage (6-4) at #2 Norte Vista (9-1)

DIVISION 11

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Linfield Christian (7-3) at #1 Beaumont (9-1)

Pasadena (6-3) at Cerritos Valley Christian (7-3)

Claremont (6-4) at Chaffey (9-1)

Brentwood (7-3) at #4 Muir (8-2)

Compton (6-4) at #3 El Rancho (8-2)

Hemet (6-4) at Arroyo (5-5)

Riverside Poly (5-5) at Ontario Christian (8-2)

Laguna Hills (5-5) at #2 Marina (8-2)

DIVISION 12

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Ocean View (7-3) at #1 El Monte (10-0)

Glenn (6-4) at Nordhoff (6-3)

Coachella Valley (7-3) at Jurupa Hills (9-1)

Northwood (8-2) at #4 Rio Hondo Prep (8-0)

Artesia (4-6) at #3 Moreno Valley (9-1)

Ontario (5-5) at Adelanto (8-2)

Orange Vista (7-3) at Yucca Valley (7-3)

Maranatha (6-4) at #2 Oak Park (10-0)

DIVISION 13

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Diamond Bar (5-5) at #1 Alhambra (10-0)

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel (8-2) at Santa Ana Valley (8-2)

Rim of the World (7-3) at Cantwell-Sacred Heart (7-3)

#4 Ramona (8-2) at Rosemead (7-3)

South Pasadena (7-3) at #3 Fillmore (7-1)

Esperanza (6-4) at Rancho Alamitos (7-3)

Santa Monica (6-4) at St. Bernard (4-5)

Banning (5-5) at #2 Inglewood (10-0)

DIVISION 14

First round, Friday, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago (6-4) at #1 St. Pius X-St. Matthias (9-0)

Workman (5-5) at Ganesha (8-2)

Fairmont Prep (6-4) at Mary Star (8-2)

#4 Vista del Lago (8-2) at Cornerstone Christian (8-2)

Capistrano Valley Christian (7-3) at #3 Portola (9-1)

South Torrance (6-4) at Trinity Classical (8-1)

California Military (5-5) at Loara (8-2)

Riverside Prep (4-6) at #2 Sierra Vista (5-5)

Notes: Quarterfinals in all divisions, Nov. 15; semifinals, Nov 22. Championships, Nov. 29-30 (Division 1 final, Nov. 30 at Cerritos College, remaining divisions TBA).

