The calendar changed, but UCLA’s run on commitments has not. The Bruins picked up their fifth commitment in as many weeks Monday night when wide receiver Logan Loya announced his intention to attend UCLA. Loya took an official visit to the school over the weekend.

The Bellflower St. John Bosco High slot machine becomes the Bruins’ second four-star commit and the second-highest-ranked prospect, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, in the Bruins’ 2020 recruiting class. Loya is the No. 326 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 58 wide receiver, but the rankings belie his production.

Loya is tied for the team lead with 41 receptions. He has 726 yards receiving and has caught five touchdowns in his first season with St. John Bosco. He has been a valuable addition to the Braves’ offensive arsenal after putting up big numbers the last two years at Orange Lutheran High, where he had more than 140 catches, nearly 1,900 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

Loya makes up for his size (5 feet 11½, 185 pounds) with his crisp routes, unique ability to change speeds mid-route and his toughness.

“He’s one of the best wideouts in my opinion in the country,” St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro said this season. “He’s so underrated in terms of his abilities. He’s got incredible moves. He runs great routes. His hands are ridiculous. He’s just an athlete.”

One goal, Two the future, Three pictures, 4’s Up!!!! #8CLAP 💙💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Wal7UhAftU — Logan Loya (@LoganLoya17) November 5, 2019

The addition of Loya bumps UCLA’s recruiting class up four spots to No. 44. The Bruins now have 15 commits and move up one spot to No. 6 in the Pac-12.

Loya is the second receiver commit in the class, joining 6-foot-3½, 203-pound Matt Sykes from St. Louis School in Honolulu.