Girls’ volleyball: City semifinal results and updated pairings

CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Championship semifinals
Palisades d. Cleveland, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 (Tuesday)
#3 Granada Hills vs. #2 Eagle Rock at Los Angeles Wilson, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Consolation semifinals, Tuesday
Taft d. Narbonne, 3 games to 0
El Camino Real d. Carson, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10
Third place, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#8 Cleveland at Eagle Rock/Granada Hills loser
Fifth place, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#7 El Camino Real at #1 Taft
Seventh place, Thursday, 7 p.m.
#6 Carson at #5 Narbonne
Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
Eagle Rock/Granada Hills winner vs. #4 Palisades
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday
Chatsworth d. Sylmar, 25-18, 25-16, 15-25, 25-17
Venice d. San Pedro, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18
Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.
#1 Chatsworth vs. #2 Venice
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#5 Marquez at #1 Elizabeth
#3 Verdugo Hills at #2 Los Angeles University
Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Los Angeles CES at #5 Sherman Oaks CES
#6 Foshay at #2 Grant
Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Tuesday
Port of Los Angeles d. Los Angeles, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 15-9
East Valley d. USC Media Arts/Engineering, 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 21-25, 15-11
Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
#3 East Valley vs. #5 Port of Los Angeles
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Tuesday
Rancho Dominguez d. Larchmont, 25-17, 25-17, 25-27, 25-11
Downtown Magnets d. Sun Valley Magnet, 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23
Championship, Friday, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.
#8 Rancho Dominguez vs. #14 Downtown Magnets