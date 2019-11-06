Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Girls’ volleyball: City semifinal results and updated pairings

Volleyball
(Talaj/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Nov. 6, 2019
8:15 AM
CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Championship semifinals

Palisades d. Cleveland, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 (Tuesday)

#3 Granada Hills vs. #2 Eagle Rock at Los Angeles Wilson, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, Tuesday

Taft d. Narbonne, 3 games to 0

El Camino Real d. Carson, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10

Third place, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#8 Cleveland at Eagle Rock/Granada Hills loser

Fifth place, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#7 El Camino Real at #1 Taft

Seventh place, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#6 Carson at #5 Narbonne

Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

Eagle Rock/Granada Hills winner vs. #4 Palisades

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday

Chatsworth d. Sylmar, 25-18, 25-16, 15-25, 25-17

Venice d. San Pedro, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18

Championship, Saturday, 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.

#1 Chatsworth vs. #2 Venice

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Marquez at #1 Elizabeth

#3 Verdugo Hills at #2 Los Angeles University

Championship, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Los Angeles CES at #5 Sherman Oaks CES

#6 Foshay at #2 Grant

Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Tuesday

Port of Los Angeles d. Los Angeles, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 15-9

East Valley d. USC Media Arts/Engineering, 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 21-25, 15-11

Championship, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Birmingham.

#3 East Valley vs. #5 Port of Los Angeles

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Tuesday

Rancho Dominguez d. Larchmont, 25-17, 25-17, 25-27, 25-11

Downtown Magnets d. Sun Valley Magnet, 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23

Championship, Friday, 5 p.m. at Birmingham.

#8 Rancho Dominguez vs. #14 Downtown Magnets

