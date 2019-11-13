Girls’ volleyball: Southern California Regional and Northern California Regional results and updated pairings

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday
Marymount d. San Diego Cathedral, 18-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-23
Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#5 Marymount at #1 San Diego Torrey Pines
#3 Mater Dei at #2 Redondo
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday
San Jose Mitty d. Mountain View St. Francis, 25-14, 25-7, 25-23
Oakland Bishop O’Dowd d. Sacramento St. Francis, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20
Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#4 San Jose Mitty at #1 Kentfield Marin Catholic
#6 Oakland Bishop O’Dowd at #2 San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral