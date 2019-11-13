Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Girls’ volleyball: Southern California Regional and Northern California Regional results and updated pairings

Volleyball in an empty gym
(Matt Brown / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Nov. 13, 2019
8:11 PM
Share

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday

Advertisement

Marymount d. San Diego Cathedral, 18-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-23

Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#5 Marymount at #1 San Diego Torrey Pines

#3 Mater Dei at #2 Redondo

Advertisement

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday

San Jose Mitty d. Mountain View St. Francis, 25-14, 25-7, 25-23

Oakland Bishop O’Dowd d. Sacramento St. Francis, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20

Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#4 San Jose Mitty at #1 Kentfield Marin Catholic

#6 Oakland Bishop O’Dowd at #2 San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Times staff
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement