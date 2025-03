High school basketball: Southern California Regional playoff pairings

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL PAIRINGS

First Round

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

Open Division

Wednesday

#1 Eastvale Roosevelt, bye

#5 St. John Bosco at #4 Harvard-Westlake

#6 San Diego Montgomery at #3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

#2 Santa Maria St. Joseph, bye

Division I

Tuesday

#16 Corona Centennial at #1 Sierra Canyon

#9 Mission Bay at #8 Santa Barbara

#12 Cathedral Catholic at #5 Carlsbad

#13 San Marcos at #4 JSerra

#14 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at #3 Redondo Union

#11 Fairmont Prep at #6 Los Alamitos

#10 Crean Lutheran at #7 Mira Costa

#15 Torrey Pines at #2 Santa Margarita

Division II

Tuesday

#16 Sage Creek at #1 Riverside Poly

#9 Canyon Country Canyon at #8 St. Augustine

#12 Oak Park at #5 Bakersfield Christian

#13 Victory Christian Academy at #4 Santa Fe Christian

#14 Knight at #3 Chatsworth

#11 Irvine at #6 Francis Parker

#10 St. Bonaventure at #7 Cleveland

#15 La Jolla Country Day at #2 Westchester

Division III

Tuesday

#16 Righetti vs. #1 Palisades, 7 p.m. at Birmingham

#9 Aquinas at #8 Bakersfield North

#12 Norte Vista at #5 San Gabriel Academy

#13 Venice at #4 Mission College Prep

#14 Washington Prep at #3 Olympian

#11 Keppel at #6 Maranatha

#10 San Dimas at #7 Mira Mesa

#15 Birmingham at #2 Sage Hill

Division IV

Tuesday

#16 Citrus Hill at #1 Fresno Christian

#9 Elsinore at #8 Southwest SD

#12 Ramona at #5 Grant

#13 Garden Grove Pacifica at #4 Maranatha Christian

#14 Tri-City Christian at #3 Sun Valley Poly

#11 Bernstein at #6 Garden Grove Santiago

#10 Monache at #7 Granada Hills

#15 California at #2 Fairfax

Division V

Tuesday

#1 Hacienda Heights Wilson, bye

#9 La Puente at #8 Strathmore

#12 New West Charter at #5 Diamond Ranch

#13 Rosemead at #4 Kaiser

#14 South El Monte at #3 Alhambra

#11 Downtown Magnets at #6 Sierra Vista

#10 Arroyo at #7 Math & Science College Prep

#15 Saddleback at #2 Pacific Ridge

GIRLS

Open Division

Wednesday

#1 Ontario Christian, bye

#5 Mission Hills at #4 Sierra Canyon

#6 Bishop Montgomery at #3 Santa Ana Mater Dei

#2 Etiwanda, bye

Division I

Tuesday

#16 Birmingham at #1 Fairmont Prep

#9 Harvard-Westlake at #8 Francis Parker

#12 Oak Park at #5 Rancho Christian

#13 North Torrance at #4 Windward

#14 Westview at #3 Hamilton

#11 La Jolla Country Day at #8 Brentwood

#10 Santa Maria St. Joseph at #7 Moreno Valley

#15 Westchester at #2 Sage Hill

Division II

Tuesday

#1 Monache, bye

#9 Rolling Hills Prep at #4 Palos Verdes

#12 Victory Christian Academy at #5 Portola

#13 Rancho Buena Vista at #4 El Capitan

#14 Oak Hills at #3 Cathedral Catholic

#11 Burbank Burroughs at #6 Arroyo Grande

#10 Rosary Academy at #7 Rancho Bernardo

#15 Mark Keppel at #2 Grossmont

Division III

Tuesday

#16 El Toro vs. #1 Palisades, 5 p.m. at Birmingham

#9 Cerritos at #8 El Cajon Christian

#12 Bakersfield Liberty at #5 Chula Vista Mater Dei

#13 Escondido Charter at #4 Carlsbad

#14 Chaparral at #3 Garfield

#11 King/Drew at #6 Otay Ranch

#10 Culver City at #7 La Jolla Bishop’s

#15 Shafter at #2 El Camino Real

Division IV

Tuesday

#16 La Mirada at #1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart

#9 Savanna at #8 Tesoro

#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Gahr

#13 Leuzinger at #4 Verdugo Hills

#14 Harbor Teacher at #3 Granada Hills

#11 Gardena Serra at #6 Santa Ynez

#10 Chatsworth at #7 Washington Prep

#15 Pilibos at #2 Cerritos Whitney

Division V

Tuesday

#16 Santana at #1 La Palma Kennedy

#9 Northridge Academy at #8 St. Pius X-St. Matthias

#12 Gabrielino at #5 RFK Community

#13 Rosemead at #4 Rosamond

#14 Pasadena Marshall at #3 Hillcrest

#11 Crawford at #6 Nordhoff

#10 Lindsay at #7 Santa Ana

#15 Bolsa Grande at #2 University Prep Value

Note: Quarterfinals in Division I-V are Thursday at higher seeds; Semifinals in all divisions are Saturday at higher seeds; Finals are Tuesday, March 11, at higher seeds.