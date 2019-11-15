Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ preseason high school boys’ basketball rankings

Terrence Frank attempts a shot over Corona Centennial’s Allan McBride, left, and Dennis Cash, during a playoff game last season.
Terrence Frank (15) is one of the many stars at Sierra Canyon High, which opens the new high school basketball season ranked No. 1 in the Southland.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 15, 2019
1:18 PM
Share

A look at the top 25 high school basketball teams as the season begins.

Rk. SCHOOL | Comment

1. SIERRA CANYON | Ziaire Williams, BJ Boston and Terren Frank are a great starting point.

2. MATER DEI | Six players who scored in double figures are back.

Advertisement

3. RANCHO CHRISTIAN | 7-footer Evan Mobley is going to get his guards lots of open shots.

4. ETIWANDA | The arrival of Jaylen Clark adds to talented group of returnees.

5. WINDWARD | Improving young players make Wildcats ready for breakthrough season.

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE | Center Mason Hooks leads a team with great chemistry.

Advertisement

7. ST. JOHN BOSCO | Braves have the size and guard play to beat any team.

8. RIVERSIDE POLY |Centennial transfer DJ Davis joins Lamont Butler.

9. BIRMINGHAM | City title favorites will run and score.

10. FAIRFAX | Lions feature very good guards for new coach Reggie Morris Jr.

11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY | 6-7 Isaiah Johnson gives coach Doug Mitchell top player to build around.

12. WESTCHESTER | Coach Ed Azzam’s decision not to retire tells plenty about the Comets’ chances.

13. RENAISSANCE | Lots of foreign players who are tall, tough and can shoot.

Advertisement

14. JSERRA | Ian Martinez is ready to lead Lions.

15. CHAMINADE | Guards Keith Higgins and Keith Simpson are standout duo.

16. BRENTWOOD | Sophomore Christian Moore is coming off terrific freshman season.

17. DAMIEN | 6-4 Malik Thomas should be elite scorer.

18. MAYFAIR | Josh Christopher knows how to lift others up.

19. VALENCIA | Jake Hlywiak set three-point shooting record with 96.

20. CORONA CENTENNIAL | Guard Paris Dawson will have to lead promising freshmen.

21. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN | Sophomore Skyy Clark is player to build around.

Advertisement

22. ST. BERNARD | Nick Bowden, Reese Dixon-Waters, Tyler Rolison are impact players.

23. ST. ANTHONY | Perfomed well in summer and fall ball.

24. TAFT | Guards Ramel Lloyd, Khalil Haywood, Demetrius Calip offer offensive firepower.

25. ROLLING HILLS PREP | Beware of sophomore point guard Benny Gealer.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement