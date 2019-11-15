The Times’ preseason high school boys’ basketball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school basketball teams as the season begins.

Rk. SCHOOL | Comment

1. SIERRA CANYON | Ziaire Williams, BJ Boston and Terren Frank are a great starting point.

2. MATER DEI | Six players who scored in double figures are back.

3. RANCHO CHRISTIAN | 7-footer Evan Mobley is going to get his guards lots of open shots.

4. ETIWANDA | The arrival of Jaylen Clark adds to talented group of returnees.

5. WINDWARD | Improving young players make Wildcats ready for breakthrough season.

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE | Center Mason Hooks leads a team with great chemistry.

7. ST. JOHN BOSCO | Braves have the size and guard play to beat any team.

8. RIVERSIDE POLY |Centennial transfer DJ Davis joins Lamont Butler.

9. BIRMINGHAM | City title favorites will run and score.

10. FAIRFAX | Lions feature very good guards for new coach Reggie Morris Jr.

11. BISHOP MONTGOMERY | 6-7 Isaiah Johnson gives coach Doug Mitchell top player to build around.

12. WESTCHESTER | Coach Ed Azzam’s decision not to retire tells plenty about the Comets’ chances.

13. RENAISSANCE | Lots of foreign players who are tall, tough and can shoot.

14. JSERRA | Ian Martinez is ready to lead Lions.

15. CHAMINADE | Guards Keith Higgins and Keith Simpson are standout duo.

16. BRENTWOOD | Sophomore Christian Moore is coming off terrific freshman season.

17. DAMIEN | 6-4 Malik Thomas should be elite scorer.

18. MAYFAIR | Josh Christopher knows how to lift others up.

19. VALENCIA | Jake Hlywiak set three-point shooting record with 96.

20. CORONA CENTENNIAL | Guard Paris Dawson will have to lead promising freshmen.

21. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN | Sophomore Skyy Clark is player to build around.

22. ST. BERNARD | Nick Bowden, Reese Dixon-Waters, Tyler Rolison are impact players.

23. ST. ANTHONY | Perfomed well in summer and fall ball.

24. TAFT | Guards Ramel Lloyd, Khalil Haywood, Demetrius Calip offer offensive firepower.

25. ROLLING HILLS PREP | Beware of sophomore point guard Benny Gealer.