Boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional pairings

BOYS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Friday at Segerstrom

#1 Harvard-Westlake vs. #8 San Clemente, 4:20 p.m.

#4 La Jolla Bishop’s vs. #5 Huntington Beach, 5:30 p.m.

#3 Loyola vs. #6 San Diego Cathedral, 6:40 p.m.

#2 Newport Harbor vs. #7 Foothill, 7:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Notes: Semifinals, Saturday, 1:40 and 2:50 p.m. at Segerstrom. Championship, Saturday, 7 p.m. at Segerstrom.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Friday

#1 Vista vs. #8 Palisades at Segerstrom, 2 p.m.

#4 Schurr vs. #5 JSerra at Segerstrom, 3:10 p.m.

#3 Spring Valley Steele Canyon vs. #6 Northwood at Ocean View, 6:40 p.m.

#2 La Jolla vs. #7 San Diego Westview at Ocean View, 7:50 p.m.



Advertisement

Notes: Semifinals, Saturday, 11:20 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Segerstrom. Championship, Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Segerstrom.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Friday at Ocean View

#1 Mission Viejo vs. #8 Rancho Mirage, 2 p.m.

#4 Eagle Rock vs. #5 Redlands, 3:10 p.m.

#3 Cleveland vs. #6 San Diego Mt. Carmel, 4:20 p.m.

#2 San Diego Henry vs. #7 Granada Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Notes: Semifinals, Saturday, 9 and 10:10 a.m. at Segerstrom. Championship, Saturday, 4 p.m. at Segerstrom.