High School Sports

Sisters Christine and Mae Canete of Venice to face off for City Section singles title in girls’ tennis

IMG_4306.jpeg
Sisters Christine (left) and Mae Canete from Venice High will play for the City Section singles title in girls’ tennis on Tuesday.
(Vicky Lagos)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 18, 2019
6:57 PM
The Canete family can’t lose at Tuesday’s City Section singles final in girls’ tennis.

Sisters Christine and Mae Canete will be facing off in the final after winning their semifinal matches on Monday in Encino.

Mae, a senior, started off as the No. 1 seed in the tournament and Christine, a junior, was No. 2 seed. Now the sisters will decide No. 1 in the City Section at Balboa Park.

Mae won her semifinal match 6-0, 6-2. Christine won her match 6-0, 6-0.

Let the sibling rivalry begin.

