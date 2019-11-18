Sisters Christine and Mae Canete of Venice to face off for City Section singles title in girls’ tennis

The Canete family can’t lose at Tuesday’s City Section singles final in girls’ tennis.

Sisters Christine and Mae Canete will be facing off in the final after winning their semifinal matches on Monday in Encino.

Mae, a senior, started off as the No. 1 seed in the tournament and Christine, a junior, was No. 2 seed. Now the sisters will decide No. 1 in the City Section at Balboa Park.

Mae won her semifinal match 6-0, 6-2. Christine won her match 6-0, 6-0.

Let the sibling rivalry begin.

