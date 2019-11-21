No decision on whether San Clemente will play Chaminade in Division 2 semifinals

CIF spokeswoman Rebecca Brutlag said Thursday that a court hearing to decide whether San Clemente would be allowed back into Southern Section Division 2 playoffs had been postponed until Friday morning.

San Clemente was scheduled to play West Hills Chaminade in a semifinal football game on Friday night at San Clemente until the Southern Section removed the Tritons from the playoffs on Tuesday because of an ineligible player.

The player ruled ineligible is challenging the decision in court. San Clemente was forced to forfeit all its victories this season and pulled from the playoffs. The player appealed the decision to a CIF appeals panel and is now seeking an injunction.

Chaminade has continued to practice this week not knowing if it would play or not, according to coach Ed Croson. San Clemente has also continued to practice.

Advertisement

Eagles athletic director Todd Borowski said if the Southern Section decision is overturned, putting San Clemente back in the playoffs, Chaminade wants to play Friday night as previously scheduled.