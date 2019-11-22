San Clemente football season ends after judge declines to issue injunction

An Orange County Superior Court judge declined to issue an injunction against the CIF Southern Section on Friday, ending the San Clemente football season and sending West Hills Chaminade into the Division 2 championship game next Friday.

A San Clemente football player who was declared ineligible on Tuesday went to court seeking an injunction. San Clemente had been scheduled to play Chaminade on Friday night in the Division 2 semifinals until the Southern Section removed the Tritons from the playoffs and declared they had to forfeit every game the player participated in because of a violation of the CIF undue influence rule.

San Clemente players showed up wearing jerseys at the courthouse in Santa Ana on Friday instead of attending school.

A different type of game being played this morning @ocvarsity @SteveFryer pic.twitter.com/jfKUpUaXzl — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) November 22, 2019

Chaminade and San Clemente both practiced this week not knowing what would happen. A CIF state appeals panel upheld the Southern Section decision. Chaminade was preparing to board buses to San Clemente at noon. Now the Eagles will have a team meeting after school and play the winner of Rancho Cucamonga-Sierra Canyon at Chaminade next Friday for the Division 2 championship.

