Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

San Clemente football season ends after judge declines to issue injunction

Photo Gallery: Edison vs. San Clemente football
San Clemente’s season came to an end on Friday when a judge refused to issue an injunction that would have reinstated an ineligible player.
(Don Leach )
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 22, 2019
10:13 AM
Share

An Orange County Superior Court judge declined to issue an injunction against the CIF Southern Section on Friday, ending the San Clemente football season and sending West Hills Chaminade into the Division 2 championship game next Friday.

A San Clemente football player who was declared ineligible on Tuesday went to court seeking an injunction. San Clemente had been scheduled to play Chaminade on Friday night in the Division 2 semifinals until the Southern Section removed the Tritons from the playoffs and declared they had to forfeit every game the player participated in because of a violation of the CIF undue influence rule.

San Clemente players showed up wearing jerseys at the courthouse in Santa Ana on Friday instead of attending school.

Chaminade and San Clemente both practiced this week not knowing what would happen. A CIF state appeals panel upheld the Southern Section decision. Chaminade was preparing to board buses to San Clemente at noon. Now the Eagles will have a team meeting after school and play the winner of Rancho Cucamonga-Sierra Canyon at Chaminade next Friday for the Division 2 championship.

Advertisement

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement