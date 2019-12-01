Football: Southern California Regional and Northern California Regional Bowl pairings

CIF STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
OPEN DIVISION
Dec. 14, 8 p.m. at Cerritos College
St. John Bosco (12-1) vs. Concord De La Salle (12-1)
DIVISION 1-AA
South: Sierra Canyon (13-1) at La Mesa Helix (11-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Fresno Central (13-0) at El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge (10-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 13, 8 p.m. at Cerritos College
DIVISION 1-A
South: Oceanside (11-3) vs. Corona del Mar (14-0) at Newport Harbor, Saturday, 6 p.m.
North: Fresno San Joaquin Memorial (12-1) at San Mateo Serra (12-1), Saturday, 12 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 4 p.m. at Cerritos College
DIVISION 2-AA
South: Aquinas (12-2) at San Juan Hills (11-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Elk Grove (10-4) at Concord Clayton Valley (8-5), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 13, 4 p.m. at Cerritos College
DIVISION 2-A
South: Oxnard Pacifica (13-1) at Birmingham (8-4), Saturday, 6 p.m.
North: Manteca (11-2) at Oakland McClymonds (10-0), Saturday, 6 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 12 p.m. at Cerritos College
DIVISION 3-AA
South: Temecula Valley (12-2) at Oceanside El Camino (8-6), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Los Gatos (12-1) at Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman (12-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 3-A
South: Sunny Hills (12-2) at Bakersfield Christian (10-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.
North: Rohnert Park Rancho Cotate (10-3) at Manteca Sierra (11-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 4-AA
South: Selma (11-2) vs. Highland (11-3) at Antelope Valley College, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Sutter (12-1) at Ripon (12-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 4-A
South: La Jolla (9-4) vs. Marina (12-2) at Westminster, Saturday, 6 p.m.
North: Escalon (12-1) at Chico Pleasant Valley (7-5), Saturday, 6 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 5-AA
South: San Diego Serra (11-2) at El Monte (13-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Crescent City Del Norte (12-1) at Sunnyvale King’s Academy (10-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 5-A
South: Reseda (10-3) vs. Esperanza (10-4) at Yorba Linda, Saturday, 6 p.m.
North: Milpitas (7-6) at Caruthers (13-1), Saturday, 6 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 6-AA
South: Canoga Park (12-2) at South Torrance (10-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: Eureka St. Bernard’s (10-3) vs. Nicolaus East Nicolaus (12-1) at Yuba City River Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 6-A
South: Bishop (12-2), bye
North: Richmond Salesian (10-2) at Santa Cruz (10-3), Saturday, 6 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
DIVISION 7-AA
South: Gardena (10-4) at San Diego Parker (8-5), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
North: San Francisco Lincoln (10-1) vs. Mariposa County (8-4) at Merced Golden Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
State Championship Bowl: Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at host site
Note: State championship bowl games in Divisions 3-7 will generally be hosted by Northern California schools if those schools applied to host.