Keith Dinwiddie of Fairfax shows off shooting touch with 39 points

Reggie Morris Jr., the first-year basketball coach at Fairfax, didn’t like the way Keith Dinwiddie was playing defense in the first quarter on Monday night in a Maranatha tournament game against Sylmar. He gave Dinwiddie a nice seat on the bench. He soon put him back in the game, and the message was delivered.

“I had to wake up,” Dinwiddie said.

Boy did he wake up. Dinwiddie scored 39 points, making seven threes, to help the Lions (2-0) to a 99-58 win in an opening game of the Maranatha tournament. Dinwiddie’s last six baskets were threes. Headed to San Diego State, he’s one of the premier shooters in the City Section.

Keith Dinwiddie of Fairfax is automatic from the baseline. pic.twitter.com/OK0jPZ7caZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 3, 2019

Sylmar, which received 24 points from Aaron Reyes, scored eight straight points in the second quarter to tie Fairfax 25-25. Then Lions went on a 15-2 run, with Dinwiddie scoring 10 points.

Fairfax has a starting lineup with four guards. It remains to be seen if the Lions can make that work en route to City title contention, but they should find out a lot more on Dec. 13 when they take on host Westchester in an early matchup in the Western League.

At the Westchester tournament, Adrian McIntyre scored 39 points for Saugus but Washington Prep advanced with a 67-64 victory. Bishop Montgomery defeated South East 74-26.

Rolling Hills Prep defeated Mary Star 87-46. JT Tan and Benny Gealer each scored 18 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Carlsbad 100-78. Ben Shtolzberg scored 23 points and Ryan Engs 22.



Billy Reed III had 26 points in South Pasadena’s 62-31 win over Arroyo.