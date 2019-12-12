Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

James Ochoa of Arleta is East Valley League MVP in football

IMG_0322.JPG
James Ochoa of Arleta was selected the East Valley League MVP in football.
(Arleta)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 12, 2019
1:22 PM
Share

Senior running back James Ochoa of Arleta has been selected the East Valley League MVP in football. He helped Arleta win the league championship.

The offensive player of the year was running back Michael Smith of Grant. The defensive player of the year was linebacker Matthew Morales of Monroe. The offensive lineman of the year was Donovan Reyes of Grant. The defensive lineman of the year was Diego Espinoza of Chavez.

First-team all-league

Offense

Advertisement

QB_Andy Chavez, Grant, Jr.; Cameron Senegal, Monroe, Sr.; TE_Humberto Penaloza, Arleta, Sr.; WR_Damarijon Simpkins, Grant, Sr.; Harun Mahkahmov, Grant, Sr.; Keyshawn Parks, Grant, Jr.; Brian Bedrosian, Verdugo Hills, Jr.; Anthony Brookins, North Hollywood, So.; OL_Isaac Nogales, Arleta, Sr.; Jose Moreno, Chavez, Sr.; Osmin Galdamez, Poly, Jr.; Sal Castellanos, Poly, Jr.; Chris Moncada, Poly, Sr.; Alejandro Figureroa, Monroe, Sr.; Emilio Valdez, Monroe, Jr.; Jesse Garcia, Verdugo Hills, Jr.; RB_Gabriel Ramirez, Arleta, Sr.; Jeremiah Dailey, Grant, Sr.; Isaac Ramirez, Poly, Sr.

Defense

DL_Henry Pacas, Arleta, Sr.; Robert Favela, Chavez, Sr.; LB_Kelvin Duran, Arleta, So.; Joseph Avalos, Grant, Sr.; Julio Lopez, Chavez, Sr.; Ozzy Camacho, Chavez, Jr.; DB_Alex Pleitez, Arleta, Sr.; Michael Robertson, Arleta, Jr.; Jesus Garcia, Chavez, Sr.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement