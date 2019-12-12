James Ochoa of Arleta is East Valley League MVP in football

Senior running back James Ochoa of Arleta has been selected the East Valley League MVP in football. He helped Arleta win the league championship.

The offensive player of the year was running back Michael Smith of Grant. The defensive player of the year was linebacker Matthew Morales of Monroe. The offensive lineman of the year was Donovan Reyes of Grant. The defensive lineman of the year was Diego Espinoza of Chavez.

First-team all-league

Offense

QB_Andy Chavez, Grant, Jr.; Cameron Senegal, Monroe, Sr.; TE_Humberto Penaloza, Arleta, Sr.; WR_Damarijon Simpkins, Grant, Sr.; Harun Mahkahmov, Grant, Sr.; Keyshawn Parks, Grant, Jr.; Brian Bedrosian, Verdugo Hills, Jr.; Anthony Brookins, North Hollywood, So.; OL_Isaac Nogales, Arleta, Sr.; Jose Moreno, Chavez, Sr.; Osmin Galdamez, Poly, Jr.; Sal Castellanos, Poly, Jr.; Chris Moncada, Poly, Sr.; Alejandro Figureroa, Monroe, Sr.; Emilio Valdez, Monroe, Jr.; Jesse Garcia, Verdugo Hills, Jr.; RB_Gabriel Ramirez, Arleta, Sr.; Jeremiah Dailey, Grant, Sr.; Isaac Ramirez, Poly, Sr.

Defense

DL_Henry Pacas, Arleta, Sr.; Robert Favela, Chavez, Sr.; LB_Kelvin Duran, Arleta, So.; Joseph Avalos, Grant, Sr.; Julio Lopez, Chavez, Sr.; Ozzy Camacho, Chavez, Jr.; DB_Alex Pleitez, Arleta, Sr.; Michael Robertson, Arleta, Jr.; Jesus Garcia, Chavez, Sr.