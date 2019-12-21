Football coach of the year: Mike Moon of Oxnard Pacifica

Mike Moon says, “I’m a public school guy.”

He graduated from Oxnard Santa Clara, a Catholic school, but he has been a teacher and coach at public schools. And in Ventura County, he’s going to be forever known as the coach who directed Oxnard Pacifica to its first Southern Section championship in Division 6 and its first CIF state championship Division 2-A bowl victory. He did it by convincing neighborhood kids to stick with their public school.

“I’m blessed,” Moon said. “What a great experience.”

Moon has been selected The Times’ coach of the year.

The team went 15-1, and in their only loss to rival Oxnard on Oct. 11, the Tritons learned a valuable lesson that they weren’t invincible.

“That set us on our way,” Moon said.

The Tritons were the highest-scoring team in Ventura County history, finishing with 744 points. They used an up-tempo attack after the loss to Oxnard, and it helped them knock off City Section Open Division champion Lake Balboa Birmingham and Oakland McClymonds in state playoff games.

