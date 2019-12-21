Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Football coach of the year: Mike Moon of Oxnard Pacifica

Coach Mike Moon of Oxnard Pacifica
Mike Moon of Oxnard Pacifica is The Times’ coach of the year after guiding the Tritons to their first Southern Section Division 6 title and a CIF state championship Division 2-A bowl victory.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 21, 2019
8 AM
Mike Moon says, “I’m a public school guy.”

He graduated from Oxnard Santa Clara, a Catholic school, but he has been a teacher and coach at public schools. And in Ventura County, he’s going to be forever known as the coach who directed Oxnard Pacifica to its first Southern Section championship in Division 6 and its first CIF state championship Division 2-A bowl victory. He did it by convincing neighborhood kids to stick with their public school.

“I’m blessed,” Moon said. “What a great experience.”

Moon has been selected The Times’ coach of the year.

The team went 15-1, and in their only loss to rival Oxnard on Oct. 11, the Tritons learned a valuable lesson that they weren’t invincible.

“That set us on our way,” Moon said.

The Tritons were the highest-scoring team in Ventura County history, finishing with 744 points. They used an up-tempo attack after the loss to Oxnard, and it helped them knock off City Section Open Division champion Lake Balboa Birmingham and Oakland McClymonds in state playoff games.

x

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
