Classic at Damien: L.A. Windward is back healthy and defeats Liberty in opener

For the last two weeks, it was good to play L.A. Windward, which was missing 6-foot-8 Kijani Wright (illness) and point guard Dylan Andrews (injury). The Wildcats suffered their only two losses of the season in their absence. But they were back on Thursday for an opening game in the Platinum Division of the Classic at Damien, and what a difference they make.

The two sophomores led Windward (12-2) to a 67-58 win over Nevada Liberty. Wright scored 26 points and Andrews 14. Devin Tillis added 12 points. It sets up a huge matchup of Windward taking on St. John Bosco on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Damien.

St. John Bosco, coming off a win over previously unbeaten St. Anthony, showed it continues to rise, routing City Section power Fairfax 64-47. Josh Camper scored 22 points. DJ Dudley had 22 points for Fairfax.

Birmingham held on for a 67-65 win over Long Beach Poly. Elisha Colfield led five players in double figures with 20 points. Wendell Caldwell had 24 points for Poly, which missed on a last-second three-point attempt to win the game.

Birmingham will face Sierra Canyon, which defeated Ribet Academany 91-58 in front of LeBron James watching from courtside seats. BJ Boston scored 19 points and Shy Odom 18.

Richmond Salesian handed St. Bernard its first defeat 71-70 in overtime. Reese Dixon-Waters made one of two free throws with two seconds left in regulation to tie the game for St. Bernard. Nick Bowden had 21 points and Dixon-Waters 19 for St. Bernard. Te’Jon Sawyer led Salesian with 21 points.

In the gold division, the featured game saw Rolling Hills Prep improve to 11-0 with a 42-39 win over King-Drew. It was the first major test of the season for Rolling Hills Prep, coached by former Fairfax coach Harvey Kitani. Sophomore Benny Gealer scored 15 points. Rolling Hills Prep will face Valencia, an 82-67 winner over Leuzinger. Jake Hlywiak scored 31 points and made five threes.

Chaminade defeated Pasadena 72-57 behind 25 points from Keith Higgins and 18 points from Kenneth Simpson. Skyy Clark had 29 points in Heritage Christian’s 73-62 win over Westview.

Chino Hills received 15 points from Justin Bellamy in a 78-66 win over Riaqlto.

Elsewhere, Santa Margarita defeated Saugus 48-34 at the Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines. Nate Perez had 18 points for Saugus. Capistrano Valley received 14 points from Langston Redfield in a 47-42 win over Downey. Evan Oliver scored 30 points in Riverside Poly’s 72-57 win over Foothills Christian.

Christian Moore and Bryaden Thomas each scored 14 points to lead Brentwood to a 75-37 win over Bakersfield.

Servite (10-2) defeated Ventura 68-47. Tajavis Miller finished with 25 points.

Freshman Mike Price scored 18 points as Crespi defeated Skyline 70-55 in the Orange tournament.

Clark Slajchert finished with 34 points in Oak Park’s 58-53 win over Canyon Crest.

Graham Alphson scored 28 points in Palisades’ 70-60 win over Providence.