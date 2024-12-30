Eastvale Roosevelt defeats St. John Bosco in overtime to take Damien Classic title

Eastvale Roosevelt’s Christian Benjamin dunks during a 56-55 victory over St. John Bosco in the Classic at Damien Platinum Division championship on Monday.

The Classic at Damien’s Platinum Division Championship played more like a heavyweight bout than a basketball game between two elite teams seemingly bound for the Southern Section Open Division.

Each punch, each blow mattered. St. John Bosco forward Christian Collins slammed an alley-oop dunk to begin the game — enough for half of the Braves’ 4-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. Eastvale Roosevelt guard Brayden Burries wanted in on the action.

The 6-foot-6 point guard wound back for a one-handed breakaway slam that rocked the Damien Athletic Center crowd as the clock expired, giving Roosevelt a two-point lead at halftime.

Collins, in a 20-point effort, made a tougher-than-nails fadeaway shot to tie the game with four seconds left to force overtime.

Burries was the one who became the hero, though, delivering three-pointers and making free throws in overtime to cap a 24-point performance as Roosevelt defeated St. John Bosco 56-55 to repeat as Damien Classic champions for a second straight year.

“I feel like this is important. It’s a stepping stone for us to see where we’re at,” said Burries after Roosevelt improved to 15-1. “They were undefeated, and we only had one loss, so, and we were both top three in the state, so they’re definitely going to be an open [division] team.”

Burries, who converted the winning free throws in front of UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin sitting courtside, said he’s still figuring out the next stages in his recruitment with his family and hasn’t decided on college visits.

St. John Bosco (14-1), which had yet to lose entering the contest, played up to the expectations of Braves coach Matt Dunn despite the loss, he said.

“Roosevelt is really good, worthy champions,” Dunn said. “I was incredibly proud of our guys. I thought we were incredibly tough.”

Eastvale Roosevelt’s Brayden Burries, left, and Dominic Copenhagen celebrate an overtime victory over St. John Bosco in the Classic at Damien Platinum Division final on Monday. (Craig Weston)

Although the two squads aren’t guaranteed to face off again this season, both programs are on track for Open Division berths — and could be seen as the early favorites for the title.

When the Southern Section computer rankings dropped for the first time Monday afternoon, St. John Bosco, who won the CIF Division 1 title last season, debuted at No. 1 and Roosevelt was ranked fourth. “They have us as one of the top-ranked teams in the state and in the nation,” Roosevelt coach Stephen Singleton said. “This is where we belong.”

If the teams were to play again, the Braves would likely return junior guard Brandon McCoy Jr., who has not played since St. John Bosco defeated St. Francis Episcopal of Houston in Illinois on Nov. 30.

“Whenever it’s safe for him to play and it’s the right thing to do, he’ll be out there,” Dunn said of McCoy’s undisclosed injury. “He’s excited to play and we’re excited to get him back.”

Crespi (13-4) claimed the Gold Division championship in a 78-64 win over Anaheim Canyon (11-3). Nevada-bound senior Peyton White helped establish a fourth-quarter, double-digit lead with a two-handed slam dunk. White led the Celts with 19 points and earned Gold Division MVP honors, with teammate Carter Barnes scoring 17 points.

Earlier Monday, Culver City (15-2) claimed the Silver Division championship with a 64-61 victory over Vista Murrieta (11-3).