The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Elzie Harrington and St. John Bosco High will face Eastvale Roosevelt on Monday in the championship game of the Platinum Division in the Classic at Damien.

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 6.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-0); Faces No. 2 Roosevelt on Monday in the Classic at Damien final; 1

2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (14-1); Issac Williamson made 10 threes in the semifinals; 2

3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-1); Gearing up for Intuit Dome showcase Jan. 10; 3

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-1); Playing in Hoophall West showcase; 4

5. SIERRA CANYON (10-2); Getting ready for Mission League play next week; 5

6. LA MIRADA (12-3); Had good win over Redondo Union; 8

7. REDONDO UNION (12-2); Hudson Mayes showing consistency; 6

8. SANTA MARGARITA (11-2); Brayden Kyman coming on strong; 7

9. JSERRA (13-3); Brannon Martinsen makes immediate impact; 10

10. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (9-4); 2-0 in Del Rey League play; 9

11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (13-2); Close losses to some good teams; 11

12. MATER DEI (11-3); Luke Barnett sets school record with 55 points; 13

13. MIRA COSTA (16-0); Mustangs to play for St. Francis tourney championship; 16

14. ANAHEIM CANYON (11-2); There’s no stopping Brandon Benjamin; 19

15. ST. BERNARD (10-3); Vikings are finally at full strength; 22

16. WINDWARD (11-3); JJ Harris continues to excel; 15

17. LA HABRA (14-4); Three straight losses at Damien tournament; 12

18. DAMIEN (13-5); 7-foot center Nate Garcia is out for the season 14

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (12-4); Win over Inglewood; NR

21. INGLEWOOD (10-6); 55-point performance from Jason Crowe Jr.; 20

22. CHATSWORTH (10-3); 56-point performance from Alijah Arenas; 17

23. LOS ALAMITOS (7-5); Toughness of schedule is off the charts; 21

24. CRESPI (12-4); Big win over Campbell Hall; NR

25. RANCHO VERDE (13-3); In divisional final at Damien; NR