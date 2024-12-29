The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 6.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-0); Faces No. 2 Roosevelt on Monday in the Classic at Damien final; 1
2. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (14-1); Issac Williamson made 10 threes in the semifinals; 2
3. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (13-1); Gearing up for Intuit Dome showcase Jan. 10; 3
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-1); Playing in Hoophall West showcase; 4
5. SIERRA CANYON (10-2); Getting ready for Mission League play next week; 5
6. LA MIRADA (12-3); Had good win over Redondo Union; 8
7. REDONDO UNION (12-2); Hudson Mayes showing consistency; 6
8. SANTA MARGARITA (11-2); Brayden Kyman coming on strong; 7
9. JSERRA (13-3); Brannon Martinsen makes immediate impact; 10
10. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (9-4); 2-0 in Del Rey League play; 9
11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (13-2); Close losses to some good teams; 11
12. MATER DEI (11-3); Luke Barnett sets school record with 55 points; 13
13. MIRA COSTA (16-0); Mustangs to play for St. Francis tourney championship; 16
14. ANAHEIM CANYON (11-2); There’s no stopping Brandon Benjamin; 19
15. ST. BERNARD (10-3); Vikings are finally at full strength; 22
16. WINDWARD (11-3); JJ Harris continues to excel; 15
17. LA HABRA (14-4); Three straight losses at Damien tournament; 12
18. DAMIEN (13-5); 7-foot center Nate Garcia is out for the season 14
20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (12-4); Win over Inglewood; NR
21. INGLEWOOD (10-6); 55-point performance from Jason Crowe Jr.; 20
22. CHATSWORTH (10-3); 56-point performance from Alijah Arenas; 17
23. LOS ALAMITOS (7-5); Toughness of schedule is off the charts; 21
24. CRESPI (12-4); Big win over Campbell Hall; NR
25. RANCHO VERDE (13-3); In divisional final at Damien; NR
