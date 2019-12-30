Prep basketball roundup: Alemany, Crespi, St. Francis win tournament titles

Three Mission League teams _ Alemany, Crespi and St. Francis _ won tournament basketball titles on Monday night.

Alemany, led by tournament MVP Brandon Whitney’s 29 points, defeated Bishop Montgomery 66-57 to win the Platinum division title of the So Cal Christmas tournament. Isaiah Johnson scored 32 points for Bishop Montgomery.

Freshman Mike Price earned MVP honors by scoring 25 points to help Crespi win the Orange Holiday Classic with a 75-71 win over La Habra.

St. Francis won the Silver division title at the Classic at Damien with a 52-46 win over Hawaii Maryknoll. Tournament MVP Andre Henry finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

JSerra won its division of the Torrey Pines tournament, handing Sacramento Sheldon a 52-50 defeat. Francesco Borra had 14 points.

Santa Ana Mater Dei won the Les Schwaub tournament in Oregon with a 70-58 win over Eastside Catholic. MVP Devin Askew had 22 points and Harrison Hornery 16.,

At Damien, Sierra Canyon’s 14-game winning streak this season came to an end. Rancho Christian, the last team to beat the Trailblazers in the final game of the regular season last season, did it again to win the championship game of the Platinum division. It took overtime but Rancho Christian prevailed 85-81.

Gonzaga-bound Dominick Harris finished with 32 points for Rancho Christian. Ziaire Williams made his season debut for Sierra Canyon and scored 28 points. BJ Boston added 26 points.

Etiwanda took third place in the Platinum division with a 57-54 win over St. John Bosco. Jaylen Clark, in his season debut, scored 17 points for Etiwanda.

Damien defeated Birmingham 100-73. Chris Nickleberry and RJ Smith each scored 24 points and Austin Cook had 22 points.

Chaminade came away with a 58-56 win over Rolling Hills Prep. Kenneth Simpson scored 17 points.

Ribet defeated Fairfax 78-66. Tyler Powell led the way with 18 points. Barry Wilds scored 17 points for Fairfax.

Santa Clarita Christian won the Gold division championship with a 75-52 win over Washington Prep.

Heritage Christian defeated Valencia 77-76 in overtime. Skyy Clark had 26 points. Jake Hlywaik scored 22 points for Valencia.

At Torrey Pines, Saugus defeated Bakersfield 64-54. Adrian McIntrye had 23 points.

St. Augustine defeated Riverside Poly 75-59. Tyson McWilliams scored 29 points. DJ Davis, in his debut for Poly, scored 15 points.

Santa Margarita was beaten by Poway 60-51.

At the Beach Ball Classic, Harvard-Westlake defeated Myrtle Beach 72-40. Mason Hooks had 14 points and 22 rebounds.

Oxnard improved to 17-1 and won the Ventura tournament with a 63-50 win over Servite. Tournament MVP Andrew Ramirez scored 14 points.