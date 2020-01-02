St. Bonaventure football coach Tony Henney announces resignation

Tony Henney on Thursday via Twitter that he has resigned as football coach at Ventura St. Bonaventure to pursue other coaching opportunities.

Henney, a former head coach at Nordhoff, Trabuco Hills and Westlake, spent three seasons at St. Bonaventure.

I have decided to pursue other coaching opportunities. Therefor I am resigning as Head Football Coach from Saint Bonaventure HS. Thank you to anyone who helped along the way. I wish the absolute best for the football program and the school. — Tony Henney (@tonyhenney) January 3, 2020

St. Bonaventure enjoyed previous success in football under coach Jon Mack.