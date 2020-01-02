Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

St. Bonaventure football coach Tony Henney announces resignation

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 2, 2020
7:01 PM
Share

Tony Henney on Thursday via Twitter that he has resigned as football coach at Ventura St. Bonaventure to pursue other coaching opportunities.

Henney, a former head coach at Nordhoff, Trabuco Hills and Westlake, spent three seasons at St. Bonaventure.

St. Bonaventure enjoyed previous success in football under coach Jon Mack.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement