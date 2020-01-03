Prep basketball roundup: Adrian McIntyre of Saugus scores 48 points in win

Adrian McIntyre, a 6-foot-3 senior guard for Saugus, scored 48 points and had 13 rebounds on Friday night to help the Centurions defeat Santa Fe 77-56 in a nonleague basketball game.

Noah Veluzat of Valencia finished with 30 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 84-65 win over Paraclete.

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon defeated New Jersey Patrick 71-56. BJ Boston scored 21 points and Ziaire Williams 16.

Santa Ana Mater Dei defeated Maryland Bishop Walsh 71-60. Devin Askew scored 15 points and Harrison Hornery 14.

Santa Monica received 23 points from Daniel Michelini-Jackson in a 65-60 win over Shadow Hills.

Christian Moore had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Brentwood to an 80-51 win over Maranatha.

Giovanni Goree scored 23 points in Viewpoint’s 62-55 win over Pilibos.

Los Alamitos defeated Huntington Beach 59-41. Dave Olcomendy had 16 points.

TJ Muhammad contributed 17 points in Crossroads’ 81-59 win over Carson.

Troy Anderson scored 24 points in Moorpark’s 76-39 win over Santa Paula.

Westlake defeated Camarillo 67-58. Kyle MacLean had 21 points. Carter Alexander led Camarillo with 25 points.

St. Bernard held off Long Beach Poly 53-50. Peyton Watson had 19 points for Poly.

Chaminade defeated Victor Valley 93-45. Keith Higgins finished with 19 points.

