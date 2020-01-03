Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Prep basketball roundup: Adrian McIntyre of Saugus scores 48 points in win

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 3, 2020
9:39 PM
Adrian McIntyre, a 6-foot-3 senior guard for Saugus, scored 48 points and had 13 rebounds on Friday night to help the Centurions defeat Santa Fe 77-56 in a nonleague basketball game.

Noah Veluzat of Valencia finished with 30 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in a 84-65 win over Paraclete.

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon defeated New Jersey Patrick 71-56. BJ Boston scored 21 points and Ziaire Williams 16.

Santa Ana Mater Dei defeated Maryland Bishop Walsh 71-60. Devin Askew scored 15 points and Harrison Hornery 14.

Santa Monica received 23 points from Daniel Michelini-Jackson in a 65-60 win over Shadow Hills.

Christian Moore had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Brentwood to an 80-51 win over Maranatha.

Giovanni Goree scored 23 points in Viewpoint’s 62-55 win over Pilibos.

Los Alamitos defeated Huntington Beach 59-41. Dave Olcomendy had 16 points.

TJ Muhammad contributed 17 points in Crossroads’ 81-59 win over Carson.

Troy Anderson scored 24 points in Moorpark’s 76-39 win over Santa Paula.

Westlake defeated Camarillo 67-58. Kyle MacLean had 21 points. Carter Alexander led Camarillo with 25 points.

St. Bernard held off Long Beach Poly 53-50. Peyton Watson had 19 points for Poly.

Chaminade defeated Victor Valley 93-45. Keith Higgins finished with 19 points.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
